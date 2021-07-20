UFC betting odds: Who is favored by bookmakers to win the main event of UFC Vegas 32?

UFC Vegas 31 will be headlined by a bantamweight clash between top contender Cory Sandhagen and former champion T.J. Dillashaw. Currently ranked at #2 in the bantamweight ladder, Sandhagen will enter the octagon as a slight favorite against Dillashaw.

According to most betting books, including DraftKings, Cory Sandhagen goes in as a -180 favorite in the main event at UFC Vegas 31. Meanwhile, T.J. Dillashaw will enter the octagon as a small +155 underdog on July 24.

The odds favor Sandhagen, even though the fighter is less experienced in the octagon. Cory Sandhagen, however, has looked like a different fighter since his submission loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 250. 'The Sandman' has since delivered two highlight real knockouts over Frankie Edgar and Marlon Moraes in his last two UFC outings.

Meanwhile, T.J. Dillashaw is making his highly anticipated return to the octagon after a 2-year suspension. After getting knocked out by Henry Cejudo back in January of 2019 for the flyweight title, Dillashaw was flagged by USADA and suspended for two years for EPO use. Prior to that, T.J. Dillashaw was riding a four-fight winning streak that included back-to-back TKO victories over former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt.

The co-main event at UFC Vegas 31

Top women's bantamweight prospect Aspen Ladd is set to make her return to the octagon against Macy Chiasson at UFC Vegas 31. Ladd will enter as a sizeable -200 favorite against the TUF 28 winner. Meanwhile, Chiasson is a -180 underdog, according to most betting books.

Aspen Ladd is coming off a torn ACL and MCL that put her out of action for over a year. Ladd hasn't competed since December 2019, when she stopped current contender Yana Kunitskaya via third-round TKO. Prior to that, Ladd had suffered her first professional loss in a title eliminator against former UFC champion Germaine de Randamie.

Meanwhile, Macy Chiasson recently picked up a unanimous decision victory against veteran Marion Reneau earlier this year. Chiasson is currently riding a two-fight win streak after bouncing back from her first professional loss against Lina Lansberg in 2019.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh