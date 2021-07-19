"That's terrible" - UFC bantamweight Aspen Ladd gives her thoughts on Colby Covington releasing Dustin Poirier's sparring footage

Aspen Ladd is set to make a return to the octagon against Macy Chiasson at UFC Fight Night on July 24. Ahead of her much awaited return, the top bantamweight contender was seen weighing in on a variety of topics in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.

Aspen Ladd also shared her views on the recent controversy resulting from leaked footage of Dustin Poirier's sparring session. Ladd didn't take too kindly to Colby Covington, who released a video of Poirier knocking out an amateur in sparring.

Aspen Ladd believes a sparring session should only be recorded with the consent of both parties involved, and should not be leaked under any circumstances. Speaking her mind about the footage being leaked, Ladd told John Hyon Ko:

"Nah, I don't think that should be done. If you are sparring in somebody's gym or vice versa, it shouldn't get out there. I mean if you have an agreement you both wanna take a video to study it or whatever. But no, you should never release that. That's terrible."

Aspen Ladd is coming off a torn ACL and MCL that put her out of action for more than a year. Ladd hasn't competed since December 2019 when she stopped current contender Yana Kunitskaya via third-round TKO.

Prior to that, Ladd had suffered her first professional loss in a title eliminator against former UFC champion Germaine de Randamie.The 26 year old will look to reassert herself in the bantamweight title picture when she takes on Macy Chiasson at UFC Vegas 32.

Meanwhile, Macy Chiasson recently outpointed veteran contender Marion Reneau, returning after more than a year-long layoff. The TUF 28 winner is currently riding a two-fight win streak after bouncing back from her first professional loss against Lina Lansberg in 2019.

Aspen Ladd admits to things getting heated inside the gym

Aspen Ladd was also asked to weigh in on a recent incident where MMA fighter Joe Schilling was seen knocking out a drunk guy in a bar. According to Ladd, it is imperative for a fighter under contract to avoid such confrontations.

However, the 26-year old admits that the atmosphere inside gyms does get charged up at times with a lot of testosterone involved. Suggesting a mature way to deal with it, Aspen Ladd told John Hyon Ko:

"In general I am a very calm person. I don't start anything like that and anybody under contract with the UFC shouldn't or they should not get caught ever. But yeah, I mean in the gym yeah, there is a lot of testosterone, there's a lot of different personalities. Things happen and then they fight it out and they get over it. But not outside of it no."

