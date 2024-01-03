UFC books potential 185-pound title eliminator for April fight card

The UFC recently announced a middleweight showdown between two top-ranked fighters, which can potentially act as a title eliminator.

Marvin Vettori and Brendan Allen are set to face off in the five-round main event at the upcoming UFC Fight Night card on April 6. The event location is yet to be disclosed.

Vettori is set to make a comeback after a challenging defeat to Jared Cannonier in his previous Fight Night main event in June 2023. Since his loss to Israel Adesanya in a title fight at UFC 263 in 2021, 'The Italian Dream' has experienced a pattern of alternating victories and losses in his last four appearances.

The 30-year-old 185-pounder clinched victories against Roman Dolidze and Paulo Costa but suffered defeats in decisions against Cannonier and former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. Vettori's professional record currently stands at 19-7-1.

Meanwhile, Allen boasts a six-fight win streak. 'All In' secured notable victories, with five of those wins concluding via submission, including triumphs over Paul Craig in November 2023, Bruno Silva, and Andre Muniz.

Allen aimed for matchups against higher-ranked opponents to elevate his chances of moving closer to title contention. The 28-year-old American currently possesses a professional record of 23-5. The Vettori vs. Allen bout marks the first confirmed showdown for the April 6 event, taking place a week ahead of the monumental UFC 300 on April 13 in Las Vegas.

UFC fans react to Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen fight news

Fans responded to the middleweight bout between Marvin Vettori and Brendan Allen with a diverse range of reactions.

One wrote:

"The Italian Stallion by whatever he wants"

Another commented:

"Marvin better watch out for Brendan going hard in the paint."

Check out some more reactions below:

"Going to be an awesome fight and great test for Allen! He's likely on the verge of a title eliminator if he beats Vettori convincingly"

"This should be a decent fight."

"Great fight. Wouldn’t be mad if the winner fights for the title."

"Unfortunately, Marvin the Mid does not have the required body work to do anything to to Allen."

"Apex card the same night as wrestlemania 😭"

