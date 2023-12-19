UFC bosses venturing into a new sport - and it's not combat

The UFC head honchos are venturing into a new sport, which isn't directly related to the combat sports industry.

US-based media conglomerate Endeavor acquired majority stakes in the world's top MMA organization (UFC) in 2016 and in the world's premier professional wrestling-based sports entertainment organization (WWE) in 2023.

Earlier this year (2023), Endeavor merged the MMA and and pro wrestling organizations under a new umbrella, known as TKO Group Holdings. Besides, Endeavor has long been a prominent Hollywood talent agency.

Expand Tweet

Evidently, the Endeavor organization has investments in multiple sports, primarily related to full-contact combat competition. However, it's now being reported that the company is set to invest in a sport that doesn't involve full-contact combat.

As reported by the Daily Star, chess chiefs have agreed to a deal with the UFC and the WWE to help promote the sport of chess worldwide. Parent company Endeavor is investing in the sport of chess, collaborating with Chess.com.

The aim behind this collaboration is to add glamor to chess and help the board game gain more popularity (a level similar to football's English Premier League, as per those reports).

Chess.com, reportedly intends to create streaming documentaries, like the Formula 1 Drive to Survive series, to make chess more appealing to a wider audience.

The goal is to popularize the sport of chess across the realms of fashion, film, theater, food, music, and television. Endeavor CEO Ariel Emanuel lauded the efforts of Chess.com and stated:

"Chess.com’s unique community, content, and competition is a driving force behind chess’ increasing popularity ... We are excited to help further expand their reach and bring more fans to the game via content development, brand partnerships, events, premium experiences, media rights, and licensing opportunities."

The Endeavor-Chess.com partnership entails making documentaries, crossover content, and celebrity events. Chess.com would also receive business advice from Endeavor in regard to distribution, events, experiences, and media rights deals.

The largest online platform for chess, Chess.com hosts over 10 million games on a daily basis. Chess.com CEO Erik Allebest indicated that the partnership and investment would serve as "a major catalyst" in enriching the experiences of chess players through collaborations, content, and more.

Dana White foresees Endeavor's UFC-WWE synergy turning into a 'sports juggernaut'

In an interview with Forbes earlier this year, Dana White discussed the synergy between the two major combat sports organizations under Endeavor's ownership. The UFC CEO referenced the fact that Endeavor also owns the world's biggest professional bull riding organization, Professional Bull Riders (PBR).

Expand Tweet

Dana White alluded to the UFC parent company wielding significant influence in combat sports, including bull riding, and other businesses. He explained that Endeavor could organize events related to three different sports while visiting a given city on the same weekend. Highlighting the Endeavor could further rise in stature in the sports-entertainment dominion, White said:

"When you look at the parent company [Endeavor] and all the things that we're creating and building inside the parent company, this thing's gonna turn into a sports juggernaut."

Expand Tweet