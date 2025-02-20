"UFC bought a jet" - Joe Rogan astounded to learn that buying a jet is considered key red flag for corporate fraud

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), Rogan was shocked when he learned from his guest that in the corporate world buying a private jet is often considered a red flag and is a key fraud indicator.

Ad

In episode #2274 of JRE, the UFC commentator sat down with former CIA covert operations officer Mike Baker. The duo discussed a number of issues, including cryptocurrency scams and untraceable funds.

They also discussed the several methods by which money is laundered and how some companies make massive purchases like a jet to launder money at times, which is an ndication of possible corporate fraud.

In the episode, Baker said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"By the way, when a company buys a jet it is usually a key fraud indicator."

Ad

Trending

To which Rogan hilarious remarked and asked:

"All companies? UFC bought a jet."

]Baker replied and stated that “not all companies” buying a private jet commit financial or corporate fraud. He further clarified that if the business is a startup and they purchase a jet in the early stages, it is possibly a sign of fraud.

However, Baker also clarified that purchasing a jet is not a sign of fraud for large corporations like Nike or the UFC as they are capable of making such large and clean purchases.

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (19:05):

Ad

When Joe Rogan shared his experience of flying in a fighter jet

In a previous epsiode of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), Rogan talked with his guest about his first experience flying in a fighter jet with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. The UFC commentator highlighted how difficult it is to remain conscious when flying a fighter jet and how the pilots must possess exceptional physical strength to man such a powerful vehicle, saying:

Ad

"I flew in one of those ones with the Blue Angels. God, it’s insane when you realize what those jets can do and I think what they were flying was like an F/A-18… I think they have more capable jets now... You gotta be a bad mother****er to fly those things... It’s so fast there is so much power and force behind those things."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:22):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.