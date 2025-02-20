  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "UFC bought a jet" - Joe Rogan astounded to learn that buying a jet is considered key red flag for corporate fraud

"UFC bought a jet" - Joe Rogan astounded to learn that buying a jet is considered key red flag for corporate fraud

By Subham
Modified Feb 20, 2025 15:11 GMT
UFC 300: Gaethje v Holloway - Source: Getty
Joe Rogan has flown with the Blue Angels. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), Rogan was shocked when he learned from his guest that in the corporate world buying a private jet is often considered a red flag and is a key fraud indicator.

Ad

In episode #2274 of JRE, the UFC commentator sat down with former CIA covert operations officer Mike Baker. The duo discussed a number of issues, including cryptocurrency scams and untraceable funds.

They also discussed the several methods by which money is laundered and how some companies make massive purchases like a jet to launder money at times, which is an ndication of possible corporate fraud.

In the episode, Baker said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"By the way, when a company buys a jet it is usually a key fraud indicator."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

To which Rogan hilarious remarked and asked:

"All companies? UFC bought a jet."

]Baker replied and stated that “not all companies” buying a private jet commit financial or corporate fraud. He further clarified that if the business is a startup and they purchase a jet in the early stages, it is possibly a sign of fraud.

However, Baker also clarified that purchasing a jet is not a sign of fraud for large corporations like Nike or the UFC as they are capable of making such large and clean purchases.

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (19:05):

youtube-cover
Ad

When Joe Rogan shared his experience of flying in a fighter jet

In a previous epsiode of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), Rogan talked with his guest about his first experience flying in a fighter jet with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. The UFC commentator highlighted how difficult it is to remain conscious when flying a fighter jet and how the pilots must possess exceptional physical strength to man such a powerful vehicle, saying:

Ad
"I flew in one of those ones with the Blue Angels. God, it’s insane when you realize what those jets can do and I think what they were flying was like an F/A-18… I think they have more capable jets now... You gotta be a bad mother****er to fly those things... It’s so fast there is so much power and force behind those things."
Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:22):

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी