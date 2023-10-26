UFC boycott over Bud Light: Why is Dana White facing backlash over sponsorship deal with the beer brand?

Dana White recently announced that the UFC would be dropping Modelo and bringing on Bud Light, manufactured by Anheuser-Busch, to be the premier mixed martial arts promotion's official beer partner.

This, however, proved to be a controversial move. Bud Light recently launched a new campaign centered around the trans star, Dylan Mulvaney. The campaign's core messaging was that Bud Light was easy to carry around, and using Mulvaney's platforms on social media, Bud Light put out a contest.

The contest gave users a chance to win $15,000 for uploading videos of themselves carrying around as many cans as possible. That, however, wasn't the issue - it was Dylan Mulvaney who was at the core of the problems.

Mulvaney, who is a social media sensation, has been repeatedly smeared by far-right conservatives. As a result, Bud Light's decision to drive a campaign centered around the controversial personality has upset some of its supporters, who have since expressed their disappointment with the company. The UFC, who share a target demographic with Bud Light, have, as a result, been caught in the crossfire.

For this reason, some fans have voiced their disappointment with the UFC and some have also urged a boycott of the UFC.

Dana White speaks on the Bud Light situation

In a press conference following the latest installment of Power Slap, Dana White was asked about the Bud Light and Dylan Mulvaney situation. Here's what he had to say:

"When it comes to Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light, everybody talks about oh, you did it for money. Hey dummies. All sponsorship deals are about money. So, when you talk about being a sellout, I had multiple deals in front of me. It's not like Bud Light showed up and they were the only option I had to get money...Everybody on every side of this deal that were involved, other beer companies and everybody else, absolutely positively know that this was not about money. We were going to end up with money, whoever we went with. With Anheuser-Busch, it was about values, core values, for me."

While Dana White's comments have left his opinion very clear, it's uncertain as to whether this will quell the calls for boycotting the UFC.

