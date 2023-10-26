"Nobody writes me a script" - Dana White makes a fierce statement about UFC boycott cries over Bud Light sponsorship

BUFC CEO Dana White has clapped back at UFC boycott cries over Bud Light sponsorship.

The UFC has signed a new partnership deal with Anheuser-Busch, the company that manufactures Bud Light. Under the new partnership, the MMA promotion has dropped Modelo and brought back Bud Light to be the company's official beer partner.

However, the deal has been heavily criticized after the brand was involved in controversy recently when it signed a sponsorship deal with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. The new partnership between the UFC and the beer brand has even led to calls for a UFC boycott, however, it looks like Dana White is unbothered by them.

During a recent press conference post-Power Slap League 5, Dana White addressed the criticism of doing the deal for the sake of money and said:

"I'm at a point in my life, I'm at a point in my career where nothing is just about money anymore. I am very aligned and I saw some other fu*king a**hole today saying, 'Sounds like they wrote him a script on what to say'. Nobody writes me a script. Nobody tells me what to say, ever."

Catch his comments in the clip below:

Dana White: When did Bud Light's previous deal with the UFC come to an end?

Having been in partnership since 2008, the UFC and Anheuser-Busch parted ways in 2019 when the MMA promotion brought in Modelo as their new beer sponsor.

Discussing their new deal, Dana White discussed the history and relationship between the two companies and also shared reasons for choosing Anheuser-Busch again to be their business partner.

While claiming that it's the similarity between the two companies' 'core values' that helped in making the deal a reality, White said:

"Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light were UFC's original beer sponsors more than 15 years ago. I'm proud to announce we are back in business together. There are many reasons why I chose to go with Anheuser-Busch... Most importantly is because I feel we are very aligned when it comes to our core values and what the UFC brand stands for. I'm looking forward to all of the incredible things we will do in the years ahead."

