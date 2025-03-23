UFC brass breaks silence on Conor McGregor aiming to be the Irish Prime Minister

An UFC executive recently expressed his thoughts on the reports of Conor McGregor's desire to become the leader of his country. The individual had nothing noteworthy to say, but he applauded McGregor for being so passionate about Ireland.

It appears that McGregor aims to pursue a political career following his meeting with Donald Trump at the White House last week. The MMA superstar was a special guest for St. Patrick's Day and he voiced his worries on several topics, including illegal immigration. In addition, he criticized the Irish government for doing nothing to address the rising immigration rate.

As a result, McGregor took to social media and cited his intention to run for President of Ireland in the upcoming elections, writing:

''Ireland, the choice is yours and it is an easy one. Vote for me as your President and we will SAVE IRELAND TOGETHER!''

Screenshot of Conor McGregor's X post

The promotion recently held its fight night event, UFC London this past weekend at O2 Arena in London. During the post-fight press conference, the person in question, UFC Vice President David Shaw was asked about McGregor's announcement for his presidential bid this year. In response, Shaw cited 'The Notorious' meeting with Trump and expressed his admiration for McGregor's concern for his nation, saying (via Jed I. Goodman's X post):

''I'm not really sure what to say about that one. I think he do a great job, he seems pretty passionate. He had a very impassioned speech at the White House, he raised a number of very important topics and let's just see, I mean, I know he's like pushing for the you know this is the ultimate democracy so let's see what the people think.''

Check out David Shaw's comments below:

As for the MMA scene, McGregor hasn't competed since breaking his leg during the Dustin Poirier fight at UFC 264 in 2021.

