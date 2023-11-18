UFC Bud Light: Here's why the new partnership deal with UFC makes sense for Anheuser-Busch

The UFC recently signed a multi-year sponsorship deal reportedly worth over $100 million with American beer giant Bud Light. The development marked the brand's second stint as the promotion's sponsor.

Bud Light's first partnership period with the MMA promotion began over 15 years ago and ended in 2019, after which Modelo served as the primary beer sponsor. However, the Anheuser-Busch-owned brand will be back in business with the promotion starting in January 2024.

The UFC-Bud Light deal was announced at an interesting time. For context, the beer company came under intense public scrutiny earlier this year after roping in trans activist and social media personality Dylan Mulvaney for a marketing and advertising partnership. Many with conservatively inclined political views vowed to boycott Bud Light, causing massive financial losses for Anheuser-Busch.

Even Dana White came under fire soon after he announced the promotion's newest sponsorship deal. However, the CEO wasn't fazed and explained that the beer brand's "core values" strongly aligned with the UFC's.

While many wondered if this was the right move for the promotion, it seems the beer brand is looking to reform its public image completely. Given that MMA and the sport's biggest promotion appeal to a younger and more hard-nosed crowd, which is also Bud Light's primary customer base, the partnership may go a long way in fixing Anheuser-Busch's public reputation.

Moreover, as time passes, the UFC-Bud Light deal is expected to be a highly profitable partnership for both parties.

UFC CEO Dana White defends the MMA promotion's new partnership deal with Bud Light

Soon after Dana White announced that the UFC had signed a bumper sponsorship deal with Bud Light, many bombarded social media with criticism aimed at White. While some labeled the 54-year-old a "sell-out," others slammed the promotion for furthering the "transgender agenda" by partnering with the beer brand.

However, White wasn't bothered by the uproar and stood firmly behind his decision to bring Bud Light back as the promotion's sponsor. He explained that his principles align with Anheuser-Busch's values, especially concerning law enforcement and the US military.

During a post-fight interview after the latest Power Slap event, Dana White slammed those participating in the outcry and said:

"When it comes to Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light, everybody talks about oh, you did it for money. Hey, dummies. All sponsorship deals are about money. So, when you talk about being a "sellout," I had multiple deals in front of me... We were going to end up with money, whoever we went with. With Anheuser-Busch, it was about values, core values, for me."

