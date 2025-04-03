UFC card headliner shows interest in "ridiculous" GFL paycheck

A UFC fighter has spoken out about the GFL's massive payoff. In addition, the individual hinted at potentially featuring on the newly founded promotion's card before returning to the UFC.

The person in question is Josh Emmett, who is set to headline UFC Vegas 105 in a featherweight bout against undefeated contender Lerone Murphy. The fight night event will take place this weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During the media day, Emmett expressed his thoughts on teammate Urijah Faber coming out of retirement to face former UFC champion Renan Barao in a trilogy fight in GFL:

''Yeah a lot of guys you know, they're coming back and I mean I want to go down there and watch that fight. I'm curious to see how that organization kind of pans out and plays out but yeah, it's it seems like a lot of veterans for sure are fighting each other and and people that were in this organization [UFC].''

Opening up about GFL's salary structure, Emmett said:

''So yeah the more power to them because they're making, I know some of the the pay that these guys are making and it's ridiculous. I wish I could go hop over and do one fight then I'll come back.''

Check out Josh Emmett's comments below:

Notably, many veteran fighters, including Tony Ferguson and Yoel Romero, have joined GFL. The league signed 120 fighters to form six teams in its maiden draft earlier this year.

As for Emmett, he is 3-2 in his last five MMA outings, including a failed interim featherweight title bid against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 284 in 2023. In his recent octagon appearance at UFC 296, the 40-year-old landed a devastating right hand that sent Bryce Mitchell sprawling to the ground in the opening round.

Josh Emmett sends strong warning to Lerone Murphy ahead of UFC Vegas 105

Josh Emmett will look to hand Lerone Murphy his first professional loss at UFC Vegas 105 this weekend.

In the aforementioned media day, Emmett opened up about his clash with Murphy and sent a dire warning, saying:

''In his later fights, I know he says he’s still learning on the job. There’s no learning on the job when you’re in there with me. He’s good, but he’s never fought anybody like me. I know he thinks he’s fought someone similar to me, but no one that he’s fought is even close to me, and he’s going to be in for a rude awakening on Saturday night.”

Check out Josh Emmett's comments below (3:27):

