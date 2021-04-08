UFC card this Saturday: What are the fights on April 10, 2021?

UFC Vegas 23 will be headlined by a middleweight bout between Marvin Vettori and Kevin Holland. The 'Trailblazer' stepped in at short notice to face Vettori after Darren Till was sidelined due to injury.

Marvin Vettori is currently ranked at #6 in the middleweight division and riding a four-fight win streak going into the fight.

Kevin Holland, on the other hand, had his hype train derailed by Derek Brunson at UFC Vegas 22. Holland won all five of his fights in 2020 and was awarded the 'Fighter of the Year' title, being the only middleweight to do so in UFC history.

Arnold Allen will return to the Octagon for the evening's co-main event against Sodiq Yusuf, who has also been on the sidelines for a while now. The number 10 and 11 ranked featherweight contenders will look to establish themselves as legitimate contenders in the division.

The main card for UFC Vegas 23 has three other bouts after the middleweight bout. Kyle Daukaus vs. Aliaskhab Khizriev was scrapped due to COVID-19 protocols. Sam Alvey will take on Julian Marquez at middleweight, Nina Ansaroff makes her return against McKenzie Dern in a women's strawweight fight, while a welterweight battle between Mike Perry and Daniel Rodriguez will start things off on the main card.

UFC Vegas 23 Prelims card

The preliminary card for UFC Vegas 23 has eight scheduled bouts, with three of them being at lightweight. With the likes of Jim Miller and William Knight, it certainly promises some exciting contests.

#UFCVegas23 has an early start on Saturday!!



📺🇨🇦 Early Prelims: 12pmET on @UFCFightPass

📺🇨🇦 Prelims: 1pmET on TSN 5 & RDS 2

📺🇨🇦 Main Card: 3pmET on TSN 5 & RDS 2 pic.twitter.com/Q35FwOBhll — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) April 7, 2021

155lbs.: Jim Miller vs. Joe Solecki

Advertisement

155 lbs.: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Scott Holtzman

135 lbs.: Norma Dumont vs. Erin Blanchfield

155 lbs.: Ignacio Bahamondes vs. John Makdessi

265 lbs.: Jarjis Danho vs. Yorgan De Castro

135 lbs.: Hunter Azure vs. Jack Shore

145 lbs.: Jordan Griffin vs. Luis Saldana

205 lbs.: William Knight vs. Da Un Jung

A lone bout at welterweight between Impa Kasanganay vs. Sasha Palatnikov has also landed itself a spot in the early prelims.