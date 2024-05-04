UFC CEO Dana White joins an A-list panel of celebrities to roast NFL icon Tom Brady in upcoming Netflix special

In an upcoming Netflix roast, a list of popular celebrities including UFC CEO Dana White will get to hit NFL legend Tom Brady with some of the best insults they can conjure up.

White confirmed his participation in 'The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady' in a recent post on his Instagram handle.

White is a devout supporter of the New England Patriots, a team where Brady played for 20 seasons while leading the side to six Super Bowls.

The former quarterback also shares an affinity for MMA and has attended various pay-per-views of the promotion.

While the full list of celebrities who'd be taking part in the roast is yet to be revealed, a report by MMA Junkie has confirmed the participation of 'TB12's' former teammates, Randy Moss, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, and Drew Bledsoe, and comedians Jeff Ross, Nikki Glaser, Tom Segura, Tony Hinchcliffe, Andrew Schulz and Sam Jay for the event.

Seeing the list of comedians slated to be on the roast, it looks like Brady is set to have a rough night. Ross, popularly known as 'Roast Master General' for his regular appearance at celebrity roasts is one of the best in the business.

Anyone who has watched 'KILL TONY' will have no apprehensions about Hinchcliffe's repertoire of insulting jokes.

Watch some of Tony Hinchcliffe's best roasts below:

The event will be hosted by comedian and Hollywood star Kevin Hart and will be streamed live on Netflix on May 5 at 8 PM EST.

When Dana White said he has a "man crush on Tom Brady"

Tom Brady became a minority stakeholder in the UFC when WME-IMG brought in a group of celebrity investors for the promotion almost a decade ago. However, Dana White seems to be more keen on paying heed to Brady's inputs than that of the other investors.

In a 2016 interview with TMZSports, the 54-year-old claimed that he'd let the former New England Patriots star make any fight he wanted at the world's premier MMA promotion:

"Tom Brady can do whatever the hell he wants. If Tom Brady calls me, he gets whatever the hell he wants. I have a man crush on Tom Brady. 100 percent, easily [Brady has the most pull among the celebrity investors]."

Catch Dana White's comments below: