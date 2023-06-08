UFC Champion Brandon Moreno to collaborate with AAA before AAA Triplemania

It appears as though Brandon Moreno is set to make an appearance in Mexican pro wrestling promotion AAA this Summer.

Triplemania is AAA's biggest annual event of the year and their equivalent to WWE's WrestleMania. ESPN's Marc Raimondi tweeted that the reigning UFC flyweight champion will be collaborating with AAA as he will be playing a part in their Triplemania event in Tijuana on July 15.

He wrote:

"UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will be involved in AAA Triplemanía Tijuana on July 15, the promotion announced. His manager @JasonKHouse confirmed it. Moreno will be 'team captain' for the Baja California squad in an eight-man tag match. He will not be actually wrestling."

Marc Raimondi @marcraimondi UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will be involved in AAA Triplemanía Tijuana on July 15, the promotion announced. His manager @JasonKHouse confirmed it. Moreno will be "team captain" for the Baja California squad in an eight-man tag match. He will not be actually wrestling. UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will be involved in AAA Triplemanía Tijuana on July 15, the promotion announced. His manager @JasonKHouse confirmed it. Moreno will be "team captain" for the Baja California squad in an eight-man tag match. He will not be actually wrestling.

The timing is interesting as it is one-week after 'The Assassin Baby' defends his flyweight championship against Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 290. Raimondi also tweeted that the reigning flyweight was approached about appearing at last year's event but timing was an issue because he was in a training camp.

Marc Raimondi @marcraimondi Here’s the poster for the match. AAA approached Moreno about being at the same show in Tijuana last year, but he had to turn it down because he was in training camp. This event is one week after UFC 290 when Moreno defends against Alexandre Pantoja Here’s the poster for the match. AAA approached Moreno about being at the same show in Tijuana last year, but he had to turn it down because he was in training camp. This event is one week after UFC 290 when Moreno defends against Alexandre Pantoja https://t.co/S7Glahjxxp

Although he won't be getting involved physically, it remains to be seen whether the UFC's new merger with WWE will see the flyweight king make an appearance at their events in the future.

Who won the first fight between Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja?

UFC 290 will be the sight of a rematch between Alexandre Pantoja and flyweight champion Brandon Moreno.

The bout is officially the second time the two flyweights have shared the octagon, but it is technically the third time they fought one another. They both partcipated on season 24 of The Ultimate Fighter and fought in the opening round, which saw Pantoja earn a second-round submission win.

They fought again two-years later at UFC Fight Night 129, but it was the same result. This time, 'The Cannibal' earned a unanimous decision win after the judges scored the bout 30-26, 29-27, and 30-26 in his favor. The 33-year-old will look to continue his success against 'The Assassin Baby' and become the new flyweight champion.

Poll : 0 votes