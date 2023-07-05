“You can hold a slap” - Alexander Volkanovski weirded out by male interviewer’s indecent proposal to hold hands, fans react

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will defend his title against Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC 290, which will take place on July 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as part of International Fight Week.

During the promotional activities for UFC 284 in February, 'The Great' encountered an unexpected and rather peculiar moment during an interview. Renowned for his composed demeanor, the featherweight kingpin was taken aback when the male interviewer, sporting painted nails, made an unconventional request to hold hands as they conversed.

In response, a chuckle escaped Alexander Volkanovski as he playfully questioned the legitimacy of the situation:

"That legit?"

The exchange not only left Volkanovski slightly bewildered but also elicited varied reactions from fans who were equally amused by the encounter.

Alexander Volkanovski discusses his upcoming fight against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290

Alexander Volkanovski opened up about his upcoming fight against Yair Rodriguez. Acknowledging the prevailing narrative that his return to the featherweight division would be effortless following his impressive performance against Islam Makhachev.

However, 'The Great' emphasized the danger posed by Rodriguez and gave credit where it was due. Recognizing the skills and capabilities of 'El Pantera,' the Australian expressed the need for caution and careful strategy to secure victory at UFC 290:

"So, this one's obviously a fun one, exciting for me. I have seen a lot of people that were like, you know, because I went up a division and obviously, almost took out Islam and no one expected me to do that, they think me going down's just gonna be easy but mate, Yair Rodriguez is no joke. He's dangerous. I need to stay on my game."

He added:

"Am I confident? Do I think I'm the better fighter? Of course. Do I think I can take it wherever? Yes. But, I need to be on my toes. I need to be careful. He's very unpredictable."

