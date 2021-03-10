UFC champion Fabricio Werdum headlines PFL 3 with Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum is set to compete in the headline bout of PFL 3. Additionally, Olympic gold-medalist judoka Kayla Harrison will be fighting in its co-headline bout.

The PFL 2021 season commences on April 23rd, 2021. The remainder of the Regular Season events will take place on April 29th, May 6th, June 10th, June 17th, and June 25th.

Fabricio Werdum is set to compete against Renan Ferreira in the PFL 3 fight card's main event on May 6th, 2021. Kayla Harrison - whom many regard as a potential future superstar - will face off against Mariana Morais in the co-main event.

As noted in the PFL’s recent press release, PFL CEO Peter Murray weighed in on the PFL 3 fight card that features MMA legend Fabricio Werdum and undefeated women’s lightweight star Kayla Harrison. Murray stated –

“PFL 3 is setting itself up to be a spectacular event for fans and fighters…The matchups showcase superior talent, and we can’t wait to watch it all unfold come May 6 on ESPN and ESPN+. We look forward to providing our fans with world-class MMA content, a revolutionary experience, and nonstop action all season long.”

Additionally, PFL President of Fighter Operations, Ray Sefo, also chimed in with his statements regarding PFL 3. Sefo noted –

“As a league that takes enormous pride in its matchups and high-caliber talent, we can’t wait for PFL 3 on May 6…The heavyweights and women’s lightweights are sure to put on a show and we cannot wait to watch these matchups live in action.”

Fabricio Werdum and Kayla Harrison have their sights set on the $1 million prize and PFL world titles at heavyweight and lightweight, respectively

Fabricio Werdum is coming off a spectacular submission victory over Alexander Gustafsson.

Fabricio Werdum’s last fight was a first-round submission win over Alexander Gustafsson at UFC on ESPN: Whittaker vs. Till in July 2020. Werdum subsequently parted ways with the UFC and signed with the PFL. He will now look to win the 2021 PFL season heavyweight tournament.

Should Fabricio Werdum emerge as the winner of the heavyweight tournament of the PFL 2021 season, he’ll receive a $1 million prize and the PFL heavyweight title.

Meanwhile, Kayla Harrison’s last fight was a second-round TKO win over Courtney King in a featherweight bout at Invicta FC 43 in November 2020. Harrison will be competing in the PFL women’s lightweight tournament in the PFL’s 2021 season.

Akin to Fabricio Werdum, Harrison will aim to win the tournament in her weight class. That would earn her a $1 million prize and the PFL women’s lightweight title.

Noted below is the PFL 3 fight card that’ll take place on May 6th, 2021 –

Full Card:

ESPN 2 Card

1. Fabricio Werdum vs. Renan Ferreira

2. Kayla Harrison vs. Mariana Morais

3. Ali Isaev vs. Hatef Moeil

4. Genah Fabian vs. Laura Sanchez

ESPN+ Card

1. Mohammed Usman vs. Brandon Sayles

2. Denis Goltsov vs. Justin Willis

3. Larissa Pacheco vs. Julija Pajic

4. Ante Delija vs. Bruno Cappelozza

5. Cindy Dandois vs. Kaitlin Young

6. Olena Kolesnyk vs. Taylor Guardado

What are your views on Fabricio Werdum, Kayla Harrison, and the other PFL fighters’ matchups at PFL 3? Sound off in the comments.

