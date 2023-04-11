UFC Champion Jon Jones defended trans MMA fighter Fallon Fox after criticism from UFC star: Throwback

While transgender MMA fighter Fallon Fox is no stranger to criticism from fellow mixed martial artists, UFC legend Jon Jones once stuck up for her when former UFC star Matt Mitrione viciously lambasted her during an interview.

Fox made history when she became the first mixed martial artist to identify as transgender in March 2013 and compete in a professional MMA bout. She made her MMA debut in May 2012 and has won five out of her six bouts.

'The Queen of Swords' has faced the wrath of many fans, fighters, and the media, who are against male-to-female transgender fighters competing in women's mixed martial arts. Despite public scrutiny, UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is not among the haters and has openly expressed his support for Fox.

After Matt Mitrione's infamous interview on The MMA Hour, where he verbally attacked Fallon Fox, 'Bones' defended the trans fighter during a UFC 159 presser in April 2013. Speaking to MMA Junkie, Jones said:

"I think he's terrible for that... I think Fallon Fox, that's a strong person... I'm a fan of that person because of what they've gone through and what they're willing to go through. People like Matt Mitrione are scumbags. He's a scumbag. I don't care if he's off suspension or doesn't fight again. He's a ridiculous person...He needs to shut his mouth... He's scum."

Republican presidential candidate accuses trans fighter Fallon Fox of committing "violence against women"

Fallon Fox found herself targeted by Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who recently accused the trans fighter of committing gender-based violence against cisgender women.

In a series of tweets, Ramaswamy went off on the 47-year-old fighter and accused her of committing "violence against women." The GOP presidential hopeful even posted footage of Fox's fight against Ericka Newsome from the CFA 10 event in March 2013 and wrote:

""A biological man fractures a woman’s skull. We used to call this violence against women. Now we call it a victory for trans rights. Listen to the “woman’s” voice at the end. The trans cult is a mental health epidemic in our country, and it needs to stop."

However, Ramasawamy's tweet was misleading in nature. While Fallon Fox has previously fractured an opponent's skull during a contest in September 2014, the video Ramaswamy posted shows an entirely different fight, where Fox's opponent did not suffer a skull fracture afterwards.

The Indian-origin GOP presidential candidate further used the issue of Fox competing against cisgender women to make some campaign promises. He tweeted:

"I will end this madness as the next U.S. President: gender dysphoria is a mental health disorder and we must treat it accordingly. Chip in to make it happen."

