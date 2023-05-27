Leon Edwards opened up about a fight with Jorge Masvidal never materializing after their personal run-in that resulted in a backstage fight at UFC London in 2019.

While speaking to MMA Fighting, Edwards shared his thoughts on a fight with Masvidal and why they never settled their dispute in the octagon. He mentioned that it would have been logical for the UFC to book the fight following 'Gamebred's' incredible flying-knee knockout win over Ben Askren at UFC 239.

He said:

"That was the fight to make even after the [Ben] Askren fight...That was the fight to make straight away, but for some reason they didn't want to make it." [h/t MMA Fighting]

'Rocky' then brought up that the former BMF title holder was never really interested in fighting him. He mentioned that Masvidal was somebody that he wishes he could've fought, even as recently as the Miami native's final fight, saying:

"That's the fight that definitely got away for sure...I wanted to put a beating on him. Looking like that or whatever he looked like, even after Askren, I just wanted to put a whooping on him and that was it." [h/t MMA Fighting]

Despite not fighting 'Gamebred', everything still worked out well for Edwards as he earned a welterweight title shot and defeated Kamaru Usman to become the new UFC welterweight champion last year.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show https://t.co/kYEkWxN8Io

Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal was scheduled for UFC 269

It seemed as though the highly anticipated grudge match between Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal was set to take place at UFC 269.

The event also included the women's bantamweight title fight between Julianna Pena and champion Amanda Nunes and the lightweight title fight between Justin Gaethje and then champion Charles Oliveira.

Despite the bout being scheduled for UFC 269, it was scrapped from the event as 'Gamebred' withdrew from the bout due to injury. But instead of rescheduling the bout, the promotion booked Masvidal vs. Colby Covington instead.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



Leon Edwards vs Jorge Masvidal is 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 happening at It's on!!Leon Edwards vs Jorge Masvidal is 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 happening at #UFC269 It's on!! 🔥Leon Edwards vs Jorge Masvidal is 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 happening at #UFC269! https://t.co/u43cfOc8xV

Poll : 0 votes