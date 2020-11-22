UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko gives her thoughts on fighting sister Antonina

At UFC 255, sisters Antonina and Valentina Shevchenko were both victorious in their respective fights. While Antonina secured a second-round stoppage win over Ariane Lipski, her sister and reigning women's flyweight champion, Valentina defender her title successfully against Jennifer Maia.

In the post-fight press conference, Valentina Shevchenko was asked regarding a potential fight against her sister. While acknowledging her sister's rise through the ranks in the division, Valentina claimed that she would rather have both the Shevchenko sisters hold titles in two different weight classes.

"I think we still have to have the backup plan but I think in the future. Today we all was like witnesses, the first sister(s) fighting in the UFC event having both victories. And I think in the future you will see two sisters having UFC belt."- Valentina Shevchenko.

UFC 255 was relatively an easy night's work for Antonina Shevchenko. However, Valentina Shevchenko was rather tested by a very resilient challenger. Despite losing the second round in her title fight to Maia and constantly having a tough time on the ground, Shevchenko put up a tough champion's showing to secure the win on the night via decision.

That was Shevchenko's 6th win at flyweight, tying Gillian Robertson and Katlyn Chookagian for most in the division's history, per @ESPNStatsInfo.



Also, ’twas Shevchenko's 9th UFC win, 4th most among female fighters in UFC history (3. Jedrzejczyk, 2. Andrade, 1. Nunes). — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 22, 2020

What could be next for the Shevchenko sisters?

With her win over Jennifer Maia, Valentina Shevchenko is now expected to defend her title next against Jessica Andrade. While the reigning flyweight champion has claimed that she is ready to have her sister win a title in the different weight classes, chances are that we'll see Valentina move up to bantamweight in that case.

A trilogy fight against reigning UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes could be on the cards for Bullet. Whereas, her sister Antonina could keep up with her work rate and climb up the rankings in the flyweight division. As of now though, both sisters continue to be a part of the flyweight division.