UFC class action lawsuit revelations: Miesha Tate’s monstrous payouts from Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes bouts come to light

It appears that Miesha Tate has been doing a lot better than most people have thought.

The fallout from the UFC antitrust lawsuit continues to release additional information, this time regarding the former women's bantamweight champion. However, this time, the newly released fighter pay was much more generous.

Bloody Elbow revealed on social media that Miesha Tate made over $2 million in her only attempted title defense against Amanda Nunes and $453,000 in her first promotional title shot against Ronda Rousey. These reports come in spite of Tate's disclosed pay being much lower at the time of the fight.

The seemingly low number of $28,000 for the title fight against Rousey was only including Tate's supposed show money. That number did not include the Fight of the Night bonus both women earned post-fight. It is unclear what the full breakdown of 'Cupcake's' newly disclosed earnings was.

The release did not include Tate's fight purse against Holly Holm in the biggest win of her career. It was disclosed that Tate supposedly earned $172,000 for that win, which includes a Performance of the Night bonus and money from her Reebok sponsorship.

Tate's updated disclosed earnings come just days ahead of her next scheduled fight with Julia Avila.

Who is Miesha Tate fighting next?

Returning from a brief retirement in 2021, Miesha Tate has gone just 1-2 in the three fights since.

In her last fight, Tate attempted an unsuccessful move down to flyweight against Lauren Murphy. Murphy battered Tate for three rounds en route to a unanimous decision win. Now, Tate returns to bantamweight to welcome Julia Avila back into the octagon, who has not fought in over two years due to a pregnancy.

Tate has been very outspoken about her own previous pregnancies and the subsequent journey back to the cage. The UFC star has repeatedly stated that being a mother is her most proud identity.

Tate and Avila will face off on the prelims of UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan in Austin, Texas.