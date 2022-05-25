"Joe Rogan can't or won't do it" - UFC co-creator Campbell McLaren looking for a commentator for Combate Global

UFC co-creator Campbell McLaren is looking to hire a commentator for Combate Global.

Back in 2011, McLaren founded the American MMA franchise, aiming to cater to a Hispanic audience. The 65-year-old recently took to social media to ask for suggestions on who to hire as an English-language MMA commentator for the promotion.

Several fans apparently sent him DMs suggesting that he should appoint longtime UFC color analyst Joe Rogan for the job. McLaren took to Twitter to respond to them, claiming that Rogan "can't or won't" take the job, even if it was offered to him.

He explained that although he gave Rogan his first major break in the UFC, the renowned podcast host is currently among the "biggest commentators on the planet" and wouldn't work with Combate Global.

"Thanks for the dms but @joerogan can’t or won’t do it. Yes I gave him his shot but he’s one of the biggest commentators on the planet. I’m still looking for the right fit. Must know and love MMA. Must be talented and entertaining to watch," McLaren wrote.

Campbell McLaren reveals what impressed him most about Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan has been a mainstay on the commentary desk for years, working alongside Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier for most modern UFC pay-per-views. He also has his own podcast on Spotify called the Joe Rogan Experience.

One of the most popular names in the world of combat sports right now, Rogan joined the UFC back in 1997 as a post-fight interviewer.

In a previous interview with SiriusXM, Campbell McLaren explained his decision to hire Rogan for the UFC. According to him, Rogan was witty and humorous, largely owing to his stand-up comedy background. McLaren added that Rogan has the ability to think on his feet and could also "handle hecklers."

"Joe, I believe he’d had a couple of professional kickboxing bouts, he had that Boston tough guy thing. He was quick on his feet, he had a good sense of humour, and boy, did he drink the Kool-Aid. He came in and he was very good at making it look like what was happening was not a disaster about to really spin out of control. It was his ability to handle hecklers as much as anything, and thinking on [his] feet, going with the flow, because you couldn’t map out what was going to happen back then."

