UFC commentator believes "conflicting advice" cost Tyson Fury victory against Oleksandr Usyk - "You need a cool, calm, collected corner"

UFC commentator and former champion Michael Bisping criticized Tyson Fury's team for poor cornering in the Oleksandr Usyk fight. Fury suffered the first loss of his professional boxing career against Usyk, who became the first undisputed heavyweight champion in nearly 25 years.

Judging by the social media reactions, many fans seem to believe that Fury's corner was too loud and chaotic. Fury, who lost by split decision, claimed he would have tried to finish Usyk in the later rounds if the corner had informed him that he was trailing on the scorecards.

While discussing the fight in a recent video on his YouTube channel, Bisping shared his thoughts on Fury's remarks and said:

"John Fury was screaming over the top of Sugar Lee. Right, so you're in the corner, sitting there, getting conflicting advice... You need a cool, calm and collected corner. The corner work for 60 seconds in a situation where the stakes are so high is absolutely vital."

He added:

"A lot of the time, they don't need to tell them [the fighter] how to box. But you need to calm their minds and you need to give them an accurate reflection of what's going on in the fight. And therefore, go out there, spot one or two key little things. You can't have people shouting all over the place. That's absolute madness."

Catch Michael Bisping's comments below (3:14):

Michael Bisping does not entirely agree with Tyson Fury's claims about poor cornering

While Michael Bisping believes that Tyson Fury's team could have given him better cornering advice, he does not think that the corner was entirely responsible for the loss.

Bisping said that he doesn't agree with the claim that Fury could have tried to finish Oleksandr Usyk in the later rounds and explained the reason for his belief:

"He was trying to stop the fight the whole time. Nobody plans on going to the judges. Those uppercuts that he was throwing, they were deadly. I would have liked to see Tyson Fury follow up with a left hook, another right hand to go again and to follow the momentum. There were certainly a couple of times where Usyk was a little bit rocked and [Fury] never capitalized on those moments." [4:37]