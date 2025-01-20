UFC commentator dreams of a Dana White-led Boston Celtics, as NBA team looks for bidders

UFC president Dana White is not your usual CEO. The 55-year-old fight promoter has made a name for himself as the most uncompromising business head honchos in modern history. From his refusal to let go of people during the pandemic to his penchant for out-trolling trolls on social media, White's unflinching approach to business has garnered him more than a few followers.

One such follower is UFC commentator Jon Anik, who recently posted about White concerning the much-talked-about bid for the Boston Celtics franchise. As it turned out, John Henry and his Fenway Group is not bidding for the powerhouse NBA team, debunking the rumor.

@BallUpToBrad posted about it on X, with a celebratory clip featuring Joe Rogan and company.

Check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Anik reposted the video with the caption:

"Hahaha. Thank God! The dream is for a Dana White-led group to buy the Boston Celtics. Trust."

Expand Tweet

Dana White claims UFC 311's gate revenue increased even after last-minute main event change

It's safe to say that Dana White had a whirlwind of a week leading up to his first pay-per-view of the year, UFC 311. As bad luck would have it, the much-anticipated main event title rematch between Arman Tsarukyan and Islam Makhachev has been scrapped after the challenger Tsarukyan pulled out due to injury.

What made matters worse, the pull-out happened just hours before the weigh-in, leaving White and the UFC just over a day to look for a replacement. In comes fan-favorite Renato Moicano, who was supposed to face Beneil Dariush in the main card of the night. 'Money Moicano', with just a day's notice, accepted a five-round title fight against the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world today.

With all the marketing and hype the UFC put together for the Makhachev-Tsarukyan fight going down the drain, fans were worried that the star power of the main event would tank. This wasn't the case as White read the gate revenue that night, which was surprisingly higher than expected:

"Here's the crazy part. The budget's $7.5 million for the gate. We're at 9.5 when the fight falls out. The fight falls out, we replace it, we end up at 10.2."

Moicano was on a tear in the UFC lightweight division ever since he rebranded himself as 'Money Moicano', earning the love of the fans for his honest, no-nonsense persona. With his ballsy move to take on a title fight on a day's notice, it's understandable that more people got interested in seeing UFC 311 live.

Check out Dana White's comments below (0:26):

