UFC commentator Joe Rogan embraces and shares the post UFC 264 memes about him

Joe Rogan has never shied away from embracing the criticism and disapproval the internet often shows him over his many controversial takes and statements.

The comedian and veteran UFC commentator is seemingly doing the same in the aftermath of UFC 264.

Joe Rogan received a lot of backlash from a certain section of MMA fans after the pay-per-view event for interviewing Conor McGregor in the octagon while the latter was sitting on the ground with a broken leg. Offering up the microphone to Conor McGregor led to the Irishman going on an uncharacteristically delirious rant at his opponent Dustin Poirier and his wife Jolie Poirier.

Conor McGregor himself is also receiving his share of criticism for his comments. However, a lot of people are condemning Joe Rogan and slamming his actions for being insensitive. The unofficial rule of the internet states that when someone does something worth condemning or praising, there have to be multiple memes to validate the same.

Joe Rogan shares controversial 9/11 meme about himself

Following UFC 264, several memes cropped up online showing Joe Rogan with his microphone trying to interview the most vulnerable individuals as they lay suffering in their agony.

In a recent Instagram post, Joe Rogan shared perhaps the most controversial and questionable meme of the lot, where he was photoshopped into a historic and heart-wrenching image of the Twin Towers moments after the 9/11 attack. Joe Rogan is seen trying to interview the World Trade Center towers as they stand engulfed in fire and smoke approaching demolition.

Joe Rogan shared another meme before that where he is edited into the iconic black and white image of Vietnamese Mahayana Buddhist monk Thich Quang Duc burning himself to death on the streets of Saigon in 1963. The monk did this to bring attention to the persecution of Buddhists by the South Vietnamese government led by Ngo Dinh Diem, an ardent Roman Catholic.

While these are actual images from history that have great significance for humanity, there are other light-hearted Joe Rogan memes on the internet as well. One shows him trying to interview a near-dead Tony Stark after the snap at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Another shows Rogan interviewing a limbless Anakin Skywalker after Obi-Wan Kenobi left him defeated on the volcanic planet of Mustafar in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. There's even a Game of Thrones meme showing Rogan interviewing a devastated Jon Snow after he drove a sword through Daenerys Targaryen's heart.

