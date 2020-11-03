UFC commentator Joe Rogan pays tribute to Anderson Silva

Long-time UFC commentator Joe Rogan joined the long list of people from the MMA world who are paying tribute to Anderson Silva on his retirement.

'The Spider' stepped inside the Octagon for the last time at UFC Vegas 12 main event to face fellow Middleweight Uriah Hall. Anderson Silva failed to bounce back from his long losing streak, being knocked out in the fourth round by Uriah Hall. However, that took nothing away from the legacy he was leaving behind in UFC, especially in the Middleweight division.

Joe Rogan calls Anderson Silva a 'wizard'

In the wake of his exit from the Octagon, several fighters and other figures associated with MMA paid farewell tribute to Anderson Silva on social media. Joe Rogan was among the latest to do so.

Rogan called Silva a 'force of nature' and a 'wizard inside the Octagon', and thanked him for being such a trailblazing inspiration for MMA fighters around the world.

"Congratulations on an amazing career to the great @spiderandersonsilva. In his prime he was a force of nature and a wizard inside the octagon. Anderson, thank you for being an incredible example for martial artists around the world. It was a true honor to call your fights. Best of luck in everything you do!"

Joe Rogan closely witnessed 'the wizard' casting his spell inside the Octagon on many occasions from the commentary table. However, he was not present at Anderson Silva's last fight last Saturday night.

Anderson Silva in UFC

Anderson Silva has won only one fight since 2012, against Derek Brunson at UFC 208. That was three years ago in 2017.

Despite his off-form inside the Octagon for years, Anderson Silva is still considered to be one of the GOATs of UFC, especially of Middleweight. The Brazilian has inspired a number of people over the years to pursue and excel in mixed martial arts as Joe Rogan said in his Instagram post.

His impact on the sport was evident from his opponent Uriah Hall's words right after he beat Silva at the fight.

"I love you. I'm so sorry."



After defeating his idol, @UriahHallMMA shared a special moment with @SpiderAnderson in the Octagon after #UFCVegas12 🥺 pic.twitter.com/cQxAXtwUCD — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 1, 2020

Uriah Hall and Anderson Silva shared an emotional moment, where the former broke down in front of the latter, saying "I am sorry, I love you", and thanking Silva for inspiring him.