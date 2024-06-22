UFC commentator Jon Anik reacts after Kristaps Porzingis leads Boston Celtics to NBA title: "Couldn’t be happier for ya"

UFC commentator Jon Anik has provided his reaction after Kristaps Porzingis recently led the Boston Celtics to the NBA title.

Anik, who was born in Boston, Massachusetts, has been a lifelong Celtics fan and has now seen his team win the NBA championship twice. Prior to this year's title win, however, they hadn't achieved that feat since 2008.

Latvian power forward Porzingis played a key role for the Celtics in the finals against the Dallas Mavericks. The Celtics raced to a 3-0 series lead, lost Game 4, and claimed the championship in Game 5.

Porzingis then took to social media to celebrate the win, posing with the NBA trophy alongside his mother and father. He captioned the post:

"Champs 💚☘️"

Jon Anik was then spotted in the comments and was full of praise for the Celtics No.8. According to the UFC color commentator, Porzingis is well deserving of the title and is immensely respected by himself and everybody in Boston.

Anik wrote:

"Couldn’t be happier for ya, KP! So much love for you in Boston, bro. Congratulations, 8! 🤝☘️🤫"

Jon Anik names his top three "sleeper fighters" in the UFC

Jon Anik is widely respected amongst the MMA community for his skills on the microphone as well as his incredible in-depth knowledge about all things fighting.

Alongside his work in the booth, Anik also hosts his own podcast alongside former fighter Kenny Florian. The pair regularly discuss what's going on in the world of MMA as well as feature a host of fighting guests.

Recently, Anik was asked to elaborate on a topic he and Florian discussed on their show, which was picking some of the best up-and-coming fighters in the UFC that fans might not know. Speaking to Ethan Diamandas of Odds Shark, Anik said:

"Top three sleeper fighters/future champions in the UFC right now. Number three, 'El Nino Problema' Raul Rosas Jr. As many of you know, signed with the UFC at 17. I just love him. Now, at 19, hasn't yet realized his potential, willingness to develop, an appetite for mixed martial arts improvement. I would point to the entire welterweight division. Sean Brady, Ian Machado Garry, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Jack Della Maddalena."

