Jon Anik is widely recognized as one of the most knowledgeable and respected voices when it comes to mixed martial arts. In addition to serving as the UFC's play-by-play commentator, he hosts the Anik-Florian podcast - alongside former fighter and commentator Kenny Florian - and often makes guest appearances discussing the sport.

Anik recently revealed three fighters who are his sleeper picks to become champions in the future. Speaking to Ethan Diamandas of Odds Shark, the UFC commentator stated:

"Top three sleeper fighters/future champions in the UFC right now. Number three, 'El Nino Problema' Raul Rosas Jr. As many of you know, signed with the UFC at 17. I just love him. Now, at 19, hasn't yet realized his potential, willingness to develop, an appetite for mixed martial arts improvement. I would point to the entire welterweight division. Sean Brady, Ian Machado Garry, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Jack Della Maddalena."

Anik continued:

"I need movement in the welterweight division. I will say Ian Machado Garry is a fighter who I think maybe 2025 becomes a future champion, but the number one for me, he can do it all, he can wrestle, he can grapple, he can strike, he can entertain. He's 28 years old. 'The Matrix' Kyler Phillips."

Check out Jon Anik's top three sleeper fighters below:

Fans shared their reactions to Anik's choices, with @anthony.leipziger claiming:

"Everyone sleeps on kyler"

@jlillardd believes Shavkat Rakhmonov has the best shot of becoming a champion:

"Shavkat would be my number 1 he is absolutely dominant everywhere."

@jacko.135 noted that Sean O'Malley constantly speaks highly of Kyler Phillips:

"Kyler is a great mention bro is so slick and Suga always talks highly of him"

Jon Anik expects Conor McGregor to return in 2024

Conor McGregor was forced to withdraw from his UFC 303 bout against Michael Chandler with an undisclosed injury. While many have speculated that the withdrawal signals the end of his mixed martial arts career, Jon Anik does not believe that to be the case.

During his recent interview with Ethan Diamandas of Odds Shark, the UFC's play-by-play commentator stated:

"It's massively disappointing. I feel like I wax more optimistic about Conor than a lot of my contemporaries. I expect him to compete in 2024. It would seem to me, and I have no inside information, but maybe the press conference was cancelled because it was a lower leg injury and he didn't want to show the world that maybe he would have to limp to the stage."

Check out Jon Anik's comments on Conor McGregor below:

Anik speculated that McGregor's withdrawal from the bout is just a temporary setback. He suggested that there could be an issue rescheduling the bout, however, he expects it to take place sometime this year. There have been reports that the promotion could create an additional pay-per-view to rebook the bout.