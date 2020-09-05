UFC currently working on booking Khamzat Chimaev vs Demian Maia for Fight Island

Upon making his UFC debut at Fight Island, Khamzat Chimaev took the Mixed Martial Arts world by storm. Not only did he secure his first win in dominant fashion but much to everyone's surprise, Borz made his return to the Octagon 11 days later for his second fight.

With his visa issues finally sorted, Khamzat Chimaev is now set for his return to the UFC and as part of a short press conference following tonight's UFC Vegas 9 weigh-ins, Dana White discussed the return of the welterweight sensation.

Khamzat Chimaev to possibly fight Demian Maia for his next bout

While interacting with the MMA media, UFC President Dana White confirmed that the promotion is currently working on the return of Khamzat Chimaev. For his next fight though, the 26-year-old will be arriving in Las Vegas and will fight at the UFC Apex. However, additionally Dana White also confirmed that the UFC is working to book Khamzat Chimaev for a bout at the UFC Fight Island, as well. (H/T: MMA Junkie)

“I think he gets here this weekend. He’ll fight here and he’ll fight on ‘Fight Island.’ This guy wants to (fight). I love that mentality.”- said Dana White.

As far as Khamzat Chimaev's potential opponents are concerned, Dana White didn't get into details regarding his opponent for Las Vegas but added that a fight between Khamzat Chimaev and the veteran Demian Maia is in the works for Fight Island.

“We’re working on a fight for him here that’s still being worked. We’re talking about him and Demian Maia on ‘Fight Island.'”- Dana White added.

Khamzat Chimaev is currently 2-0 in the UFC, with his first fight being in the middleweight division when he dispatched John Phillips with ease. For his return fight, the welterweight fighter defeated Rhys McKee within the span of just over a week.