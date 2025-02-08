UFC cutman's hilarious "three kings" edit featuring Jairzinho Rozenstruik has Kamaru Usman in splits

UFC cutman Brad Tate recently took to Instagram to post a photo edit of himself, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and Derrick Lewis standing next to each other. The hilarious part is that Tate interchanged everyone's heads.

The post was captioned:

"Three Kings!!! I don’t see the resemblance.."

Both fans and fighters found the post humorous, with former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman commenting with just an emoji:

"😂"

Kamaru Usman's comment on Brad Tate's post. [Image credit: @that_damn_tate on Instagram]

Jairzinho Rozenstruik reportedly released from the UFC after loss to Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Saudi Arabia

While Brad Tate's post was comedic gold, it's no laughing matter what seems to have befallen Jairzinho Rozenstruik after his bout at UFC Saudi Arabia last weekend. The Surinamese slugger lost to Russian Sergei Pavlovich via unanimous decision after three rounds and was reportedly removed from the UFC roster.

The news was reported by Spinnin Backfist on X:

"Jairzinho Rozenstruik has been removed from the UFC. Dana did NOT like his performance against Pavlovich."

If true, this is one of those unusual cuts the UFC has done over the years. While the company can have Tony Ferguson lose eight fights in a row and never release him, they can also bring down the axe on 'Bigi Boy' with just one loss.

While fans might find this move unfair, the UFC has done this multiple times in the past, even releasing fighters on a winning record.

In more recent releases, undefeated UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev found himself on the chopping block despite being on a seven-fight winning streak in the promotion.

As what seemingly happened to Jairzinho Rozenstriuk, it's not just your performances in the cage that determine your longevity in the company - it seems to require more. It's been reported, however, that the Surinamese fighter still has three fights in his contract and is not aware of the release:

"Jairzinho Rozenstruik tells me he got back from Saudi Arabia late last night and hasn’t been told he’s been released or gotten anything from UFC saying he has. He still has 3 fights left on his deal and he hopes to fight again soon. #UFC"

