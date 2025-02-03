"That was personal" - Fans react as Jairzinho Rozenstruik is reportedly released from the UFC following Sergei Pavlovich loss

Jairzinho Rozenstruik entered UFC Fight Night 250 having won three of his previous four bouts, including picking up two consecutive wins in 2024. His first performance of the new year was unimpressive, however, as he fell to Sergei Pavlovich via unanimous decision.

Despite entering the bout as the No.9-ranked heavyweight, 'Bigi Boy' was reportedly released from the promotion on Monday. Spinnin Backfist shared the news on X, tweeting:

"Jairzinho Rozenstruik has been removed from the UFC. Dana did NOT like his performance against Pavlovich."

Check out the tweet from Spinnin Backfist below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans shared their reactions to the announcement. @3lectricBrawl claimed that the roster move was personal:

"That was personal.."

@moves_cool believes that there are other heavyweights who should have been released before Rozenstruik:

"No way. Way more other heavy weights they could cut if they wanted man"

@brax_moore_more suggested that they will be looking to bring him back when Shamil Gaziev makes a run:

"They gonna be crawlin' back to Bigi Boi once Gaziev clears out the division and they need a matchup for him."

@BigRonBets remains confused with Rozenstruik's fighting style:

"Never could understand this guy. Big big power. Never throws it. And can’t get up from a takedown. Like doesn’t even try. Literally."

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Jairzinho Rozenstruik unaware of release, according to report

While reports have began to surface that Jairzinho Rozenstruik has been released from the UFC, he is reportedly unaware of any such news. Cole Shelton of bjpenndotcom took to X to claim that he has spoken with the No.9-ranked heavyweight, who has not been informed of his release, tweeting:

"Jairzinho Rozenstruik tells me he got back from Saudi Arabia late last night and hasn’t been told he’s been released or gotten anything from UFC saying he has. He still has 3 fights left on his deal and he hopes to fight again soon. #UFC"

Check out the tweet from Cole Shelton below:

Expand Tweet

Shelton followed that up by adding that he is not claiming Rozenstruik won't be released, but just that he has not been informed of any such move. 'Bigi Boy' made his UFC debut all the way back in February 2019, competing 15 times in the organization, including main eventing six Fight Night cards.

He has compiled a 9-6 record in the UFC, earning three Performance of the Night bonuses. Despite facing some of the biggest names in the heavyweight division, Rozenstruik has never entered serious title contention.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.