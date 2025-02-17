UFC cutman shares hilarious Kendrick Lamar joke as rapper Drake catches up with Alex Pereira at his show in Australia

A UFC cutman recently came up with a Kendrick Lamar reference after witnessing Drake's meetup with Alex Pereira. The reigning light heavyweight champ caught up with the Canadian-American rapper during one of his recent concerts.

Pereira decided to enjoy some gala time outside the octagon after having a thoroughly busy 2024. The Brazilian spent the final months of the previous year traveling to famous locations, including a trip to South Korea. Pereira was also cheered by WWE fans when he graced the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York on Nov. 8, to enjoy an installment of SmackDown.

A recent Instagram post from @espnmma showcased Pereira's meetup with Drake amidst one of the latter's concerts in Australia. It lasted only a few seconds as the Canadian-American shook hands with the current light heavyweight champ and exchanged a few words before leaving the arena with his entourage.

The popular UFC cutman, Brad Tate, better known as 'Cutman Tate' in the community, drew a hilarious inference related to Drake's beef with Lamar after witnessing his meetup with Pereira. His comment read:

"Probably only human that could protect Drake from Kendrick [Lamar]"

Brad Tate's reaction to @espnmma's Instagram post. [Screenshot courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram]

Several fans viewed Alex Pereira as Drake Curse's next prey

Apart from music, Drake also has an eye for combat sports. The 38-year-old has graced several noteworthy combat sports events to date including the ceremonial weigh-ins for the coveted UFC 229.

Drake also has a reputation for betting staggering amounts of money on his preferred UFC fighters. However, there's a widespread superstition related to him in the MMA community. It has been witnessed that the fighters having his support lose their fights more often than not, with the MMA community calling it the Drake Curse.

After witnessing the 'God's Plan' rapper's recent meetup with Alex Pereira in the aforementioned Instagram post, several fans predicted that 'Poatan's' glory days in the UFC would be over soon due to the action of the Drake Curse. A few such comments read:

"No. Is this the downfall of Pereira?"

"Please Drake, don’t bet on Alex next fight"

"Drake curse 💔"

"No Drake do not curse my glorious king"

"Well there goes Alex’s rain [reign] as champion"

Fan reactions to @espnmma's Instagram post. [Screenshot courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram]

