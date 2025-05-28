UFC debut patches set launch this weekend as Dana White and Co. teams up with American trading card giant

The UFC has been the premier promotion for the sport of mixed martial arts. The promotion recently revealed that fighters making their debut will wear a 'Debut Patch' on their gear for the fight. The patch will then go into a 1/1 signed trading card.

Ad

Andreas Gustafsson will be the first fighter to wear a debut patch at UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Barber. Gustafsson is 11-2 in his career so far and is hoping to get a win in his first UFC bout against Trevin Giles who has a 7-7 win-loss record in the promotion.

In a post on Instagram by Topps in collaboration with Dana White and the UFC, the caption read:

"JUST IN: Debut Patches are coming to UFC. 👊 These patches will go into 1/1 signed trading cards, and then be inserted into random lucky packs. Whose 1/1 Debut Patch card will YOU be chasing? 👀"

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the post below:

Ad

Erin Blanchfield makes feelings known on UFC women's flyweight title picture

UFC flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield shared her thoughts on the present scenario of the flyweight title picture. Blanchfield asserted that there is no clear contender for Valentina Shevchenko and her fight with Maycee Barber will have high stakes.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, she said:

"I don't think it's clear cut. I think how the fight with me and Maycee goes, like, if I go in there and I finish her and I have a really good performance, I think that puts me ahead. I think in the division right now, where there isn't a clear contender, I think it matters how you win the fight. So, I'm preparing to win my fight as exciting as possible."

Ad

Check out Erin Blanchfield's comments below (1:20):

Expand Tweet

Notably, Blanchfield holds a 7-1 win-loss record in the UFC. She secured a unanimous decision victory in her last fight against Rose Namajunas in November last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dabeer Shah A B. Tech in electrical engineering, Dabeer began his professional career in 2022 with Vairuhl LLC. Dabeer turned into an MMA fan after watching Nick Diaz’s one-round barnburner with Paul Daley in Strikeforce in 2011. His favorite fighter is Tony Ferguson, whom Dabeer loves for his skills and personality. However, ‘El Cucuy’ does not figure in his top-five MMA fighters of all time, with Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov making that list.

Dabeer is of the opinion that MMA has supplanted boxing as the world’s premier combat sport, though he feels that UFC fighters in general are underpaid. This diehard MMA fan also believes that titles should not change hands by disqualification.

Someone who keeps himself immersed in the sport at all times, Dabeer likes to use his knowledge and writing skills to create accurate and relevant information that provides value to the readers. His hobbies are playing football and reading books. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.