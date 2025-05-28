UFC debut patches set launch this weekend as Dana White and Co. teams up with American trading card giant

The UFC has been the premier promotion for the sport of mixed martial arts. The promotion recently revealed that fighters making their debut will wear a 'Debut Patch' on their gear for the fight. The patch will then go into a 1/1 signed trading card.
Andreas Gustafsson will be the first fighter to wear a debut patch at UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Barber. Gustafsson is 11-2 in his career so far and is hoping to get a win in his first UFC bout against Trevin Giles who has a 7-7 win-loss record in the promotion.
In a post on Instagram by Topps in collaboration with Dana White and the UFC, the caption read:
"JUST IN: Debut Patches are coming to UFC. 👊 These patches will go into 1/1 signed trading cards, and then be inserted into random lucky packs. Whose 1/1 Debut Patch card will YOU be chasing? 👀"
Erin Blanchfield makes feelings known on UFC women's flyweight title picture
UFC flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield shared her thoughts on the present scenario of the flyweight title picture. Blanchfield asserted that there is no clear contender for Valentina Shevchenko and her fight with Maycee Barber will have high stakes.
Speaking to MMA Fighting, she said:
"I don't think it's clear cut. I think how the fight with me and Maycee goes, like, if I go in there and I finish her and I have a really good performance, I think that puts me ahead. I think in the division right now, where there isn't a clear contender, I think it matters how you win the fight. So, I'm preparing to win my fight as exciting as possible."
Notably, Blanchfield holds a 7-1 win-loss record in the UFC. She secured a unanimous decision victory in her last fight against Rose Namajunas in November last year.