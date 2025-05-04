UFC Des Moines: Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo: Full results

UFC Des Moines just wrapped up. The Fight Night event took place at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, on May 3, featuring 12 fights across eight weight classes. The event marked UFC's debut in the city. This article recaps the fights and explores the UFC Des Moines full results.

Main event: Bantamweight - Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

In the main event, No. 4-ranked contender Cory Sandhagen faced former flyweight champion and No. 5-ranked Deiveson Figueiredo. Sandhagen, regarded as one of the best modern MMA fighters, is known for his well-rounded skill set and has delivered several memorable performances. He was coming off a unanimous decision loss to Umar Nurmagomedov in his previous fight.

On the other hand, Figueiredo, a two-time flyweight champion, had a record of 3-1 since moving up to bantamweight. His last fight ended in a unanimous decision defeat against Petr Yan.

After an initial feeling-out period, Figueiredo attempted a single-leg takedown, which Sandhagen countered with an uppercut. Figueiredo managed to take the fight to the ground, but Sandhagen quickly reversed the position and spent the entire first round delivering vicious ground-and-pound strikes. Although Figueiredo tried to pull off a leg lock, he couldn't find the right angle to secure it.

In the second round, while Figueiredo had some moments during the grappling exchanges, he appeared to injure his knee on the ground. As Sandhagen continued to rain down punches from the top position, Figueiredo tapped out due to the injury. The referee stepped in to stop the fight, declaring Sandhagen the winner by TKO.

Official result: Cory Sandhagen def. Deiveson Figueiredo by T/KO (R2, 4:08)

Co-main event: Middleweight - Reinier de Ridder vs. Bo Nikal

Former One FC champion and No. 13-ranked contender Reinier de Ridder faced undefeated wrestling powerhouse Bo Nickal in a highly anticipated matchup. This fight featured a classic striker versus grappler dynamic, with the outcome relying heavily on each fighter's ability to compete in their opponent's area of expertise.

Nickal succeeded in executing takedowns, but de Ridder maintained a relentless offensive, particularly with his knees to the body, gradually draining Nickal's cardio. Additionally, de Ridder showcased his grappling skills, effectively countering Nickal's wrestling with his own Jiu-Jitsu.

After absorbing a few clean shots against the cage, Nickal attempted to respond with his own punches. However, de Ridder timed a knee to Nickal's midsection, forcing him to sit down. The referee stepped in to wave off the fight. With the win, de Ridder became the first fighter to hand Nickal a loss in professional MMA.

The former ONE FC champion extended his UFC winning streak to three fights, with all victories coming by way of finish (1 KO, 2 SUB).

Official result: Reinier de Ridder def. Bo Nikal by KO (R2, 1:53)

UFC Des Moines: Main card results

Welterweight - Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Having stopped their respective loss streaks in previous fights, veteran fighters Santiago Ponzinibbio and Daniel Rodriguez attempted to start another streak with a potential win at UFC Des Moines.

The fight began relatively evenly, but in the closing minutes of Round 1, Rodriguez managed to hurt Ponzinibbio, aggressively pursuing him across the cage with a flurry of follow-up punches. Despite the onslaught, Ponzinibbio utilized his movement to evade the most significant strikes and survived until the end of the round.

In Round 2, Ponzinibbio seemed to find his footing and gained an advantage with a late takedown and effective ground control, potentially winning the round.

However, in Round 3, Rodriguez landed a left hand that knocked Ponzinibbio down, culminating in a stunning combination of six to seven punches. As he followed Ponzinibbio to the ground and connected with another shot, the referee intervened and stopped the fight.

Despite Ponzinibbio's protests against the stoppage, his body language indicated he was still hurt from the strikes, providing justification for the referee's decision.

Official result: Daniel Rodriguez def. Santiago Ponzinibbio by T/KO (R3, 1:12)

Bantamweight - Montel Jackson vs. Daniel Marcos

Top 15 bantamweight Montel Jackson faced undefeated contender Daniel Marcos on the main card. While both fighters took a measured approach in the initial rounds, Jackson appeared to be having more success. He increased the activity level in the final round, ensuring a win on the scorecards.

The win extended Jackson's win streak to six (3 KO) and he becam the first fighter to defeat Marcos in a professional MMA fight.

Official result: Montel Jackson def. Daniel Marcos by unanimous decision (30-27 X 3)

Bantamweight - Cameron Smotherman vs. Serhiy Sidey

Sirhey Sidey produced an impressive performance against Cameron Smotherman on the main card. The Dana White's Contender Series graduate proved to be the better fighter in striking and grappling scenarios, mixing things well to nullify Smotherman's offensive tools.

Realizing the need to earn a finish, Smotherman came out aggressively in Round 3, but Sidey did not deviate from the game plan and continued to fight with discipline, earning a unanimous decision victory.

Official result: Serhiy Sidey def. Cameron Smotherman by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 X 2)

Lightweight - Jeremy Stephens vs. Mason Jones

Veteran fighter Jeremy Stephens faced former Cage Warriors lightweight champion Mason Jones in the chaotic and fiery main card opening bout. While Stephens had signed a contract with Global Fight League, it was recently announced that the Des Moines native will return to the UFC in his hometown.

Jones had a dominant first round, dominating Stephens in the striking and grappling departments. However, he engaged in chaotic exchanges in Round 2, giving Stephens the opportunity to make the fight more competitive.

While Jones overwhelmed Stephens with a variety of techniques and relentless attack, Stephens was able to thrive in some of the chaotic exchanges and stunned his opponent with powerful hooks.

Jones' takedowns and submission attempts proved to be the defining factor as he was able to time them well and break Stephens' momentum consistently. The former Cage Warriors champion took a safer route in Round 3, controlling and dominating Stephens on the ground to secure a unanimous decision victory.

Official result: Maosn Jones def. Jeremy Stephens by unanimous decision (30-27 X 3)

UFC Des Moines: Preliminary card results

Women's bantamweight - Yana Santos vs. Miesha Tate

In the preliminary card headlining bout, Yana Santos outworked former champion Miesha Tate with better striking and takedown defence. While Tate was able to get a takedown and transition to full mount in the final round, Santos was defensively responsible and protected herself against big shots and submission attempt, making it to the final bell. The judges scored two of the three rounds in Santos' favor.

Official result: Yana Santos def. Miesha Tate by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Middleweight - Ryan Loder vs. Azamat Bekoev

Azamat Bekoev scored his second UFC win with an impressive first-round knockout of Ryan Loder. After stuffing Loder's takedown attempt, Bekoev punished him with several stinging shots. While Loder managed to survive, Bekoev unleashed another high-volume attack, knocking him out with a three-punch combination against the fence.

Official result: Azamat Bekoev def. Ryan Loder by T/KO (R1, 2:44)

Women's strawweight - Marina Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson

No.12-ranked women's flyweight contender Gillian Robertson extended her win streak to four by defeating No.9-ranked Marina Rodriguez by second-round TKO. Robertson was successful with her takedowns and ground control in the first round. After putting Rodriguez on the mat in Round 2, she unleashed a barrage of punches, prompting the referee to stop the fight as the Brazilian could not defend or respond to the onslaught.

Official result: Gillian Robertson def. Marina Rodriguez by T/KO (R2, 2:07)

Bantamweight - Gaston Bolanos vs. Quang Le

After a disappointing 0-2 start to his UFC career, Quang Le secured a much-needed win at UFC Des Moines, defeating Gaston Bolanos.

In this striker vs. grappler matchup, Le wasted no time in shooting for the takedown, neutralizing Bolanos' kickboxing threat in Round 1. In Round 2, he went back to work, securing another takedown. Le worked his way to Bolanos' back and caught him in a tight rear-naked choke. Bolanos passed out, prompting the referee to stop the fight.

Official result: Quang Le def. Gaston Bolanos by technical submission (Rear-naked choke) (R2, 1:54)

Heavyweight - Thomas Peterson vs. Don'Tale Mayes

Thomas Peterson dominated Don'Tale Mayes for three rounds, securing his second UFC win. Peterson dominated Mayes with his wrestling, submission attempts and ground-and-pound, never allowing the Lousville native to implement his game.

The lopsided bout saw all three judges score at least one 10-8 round in Peterson's favor.

Official result: Thomas Peterson def. Don'Tale Mayes by unanimous decision (30-26 X 2, 30-25)

Women's flyweight - Juliana Miller vs. Ivana Petrovic

In the first fight of the night, Ivana Petrovic was off to a good start with crisp striking and takedown defence. However, Juliana Miller managed to impose her grappling dominence in Rounds 2 and 3, controlling Petrovic on the ground with submission attempts and occasional ground-and-pound strikes.

All three judges scored the later rounds in Miller's favor, declaring her the winner by unanimous decision.

Official result: Juliana Miller def. Ivana Petrovic by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

