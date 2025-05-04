UFC Des Moines: Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo: Full video highlights

The promotion returned to Des Moines after 25 years and held its UFC on ESPN 67 event. The fight night event was headlined by a bantamweight bout between Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo. It took place at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Following an unsuccessful bid at the interim title against former champion Petr Yan at UFC 267, Sandhagen secured a three fight win streak before losing to Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC Abu Dhabi last year. He was aiming to get back in title contention with a potential win over Figueiredo.
Meanwhile, Figueiredo moved up to banatamweight after losing his flyweight title in a trilogy fight against Brandon Moreno at UFC 283 and secured a unanimous decision win over Rob Font at UFC on ESPN 52. The Brazillian is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Petr Yan at UFC Macau, which ended his three fight win streak in the 135 pound division.
Sandhagen started the opening round with leg kicks but Figueiredo secured an early takedown, which was reversed by the American as he landed several ground and pound strikes from the top position.
In the second round, Figueiredo had some success but found himself under Sandhagen as the latter caused damage with his devastating ground and pound attacks. During the scramble, the former flyweight champion tapped out after a reported knee injury at the 4:08 mark. As a result, Sandhagen was declared winner via TKO.
Check out Cory Sandhagen's finish below:
In his post-fight octagon interview with Michael Bisping, Sandhagen opened up about his preparation. He then called out the winner of the upcoming bantamweight title fight between reigning champion Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley at UFC 316 on June 7.