UFC Des Moines: Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo: Live round-by-round updates

Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo are gearing up to headline UFC Des Moines in a clash that could reshape the bantamweight title hunt.
Sandhagen returns to action after a decision loss to Umar Nurmagomedov. He rattled off three straight wins before the loss to the Dagestani with dominant showings over Rob Font, Marlon Vera, and Song Yadong.
The 33-year-old stands tall at 5'11" with a reach advantage and a professional MMA record of 17-5. He's known for his volume striking, winning 41% of his fights by knockout and 41% by decision, while never being knocked out.
Figueiredo made the move to bantamweight in 2023 and has looked sharp since. The former two-time flyweight champ is 3-1 in the bantamweight division, beating Font, Garbrandt, and Vera before dropping a hard-fought decision to Petr Yan. With 18 finishes across 24 wins, he’s still dangerous anywhere the fight goes.
This matchup pits Sandhagen’s length, pace, and tactical acumen against Figueiredo’s pressure, power, and ground threats. Both are desperate to stay in the mix with title implications up for grabs.
The prelims of UFC Des Moines go down at 4:00 PM PT/ 7:00 PM ET, followed by the main card at 7:00 PM PT/ 10 PM ET. Fans can catch the coverage of the event on ESPN2 and ESPN+.
Round 1