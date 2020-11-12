UFC double champion Amanda Nunes claims cancelled UFC 256 title defense will be rescheduled soon

Two-division champion Amanda Nunes was set to defend her featherweight title against Megan Anderson in the main event of UFC 256. But she had to withdraw from the fight for reasons not yet disclosed, as per ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

UFC is yet to make the cancellation of the bout official, but both Nunes and Anderson confirmed it on social media.

Amanda Nunes says cancelled fight will have a new date soon

'The Lioness' took to Twitter today to thank everyone for their support. She claimed that the canceled title will have a new confirmed date soon.

We will have a new date soon. thank you very much everyone. 🦁 Teremos uma nova data em breve, obrigada a todos. #andstill #forever pic.twitter.com/RBOYQpWcAs — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) November 12, 2020

Her 145-pound opponent Megan Anderson also said the same thing in her tweet two days ago. She wished Amanda Nunes a "speedy recovery", which hints at a possible injury Nunes has sustained.

Anderson also said that UFC will be rescheduling the fight early on next year.

Wishing Amanda a speedy recovery 🙏🏻UFC are rescheduling the bout for a date early next year.



The goal remains the same 👊🏻 We'll be ready.. https://t.co/APZt4zUkS0 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) November 9, 2020

Megan Anderson said in a statement (via ESPN) that she was disheartened at her first ever title fight being cancelled because of a "serious medical issue" that her opponent was facing. However, she hopes for a quick recovery for Amanda Nunes and they both will be ready when the times comes.

"All I was told was she has a 'serious medical issue' and that they're working on rescheduling the bout currently. Obviously, it sucks because we've been working so hard for this, but I hope she has a speedy recovery and the goal remains the same. Nothing has ever come easy for me. This is just another part of the journey and we'll be ready for whatever date they set. Our time is coming one way or another."

With the women's featherweight championship fight cancelled, the bantamweight title bout between champ Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling is likely to headline the event on December 12.

Amanda Nunes' previous title defenses

Even though Amanda Nunes has defended her bantamweight title five times, she has done so for the featherweight title only once.

A year and a half after she won the title from Cris Cyborg in December, 2018, at UFC 232, Amanda Nunes put her 145-pound title on the line against Felicia Spencer in June this year at UFC 250. The victory over Cris Cyborg made her the first ever woman in UFC history to become a two-division champion.

Nunes won the fight via unanimous decision.

In September this year, Nunes and her fiancé, UFC strawweight Nina Ansaroff, welcomed their daughter to the world.