UFC Fight Night 172: Charles Rosa pips Kevin Aguilar via split-decision in close fight

The only lightweight fight on the UFC Fight Night 172 card saw Charles Rosa take on Kevin Aguilar. Two fighters on disappointing performances looking to make a rebound seemed to be the theme of the match. Both Kevin Aguilar and Charles Rosa had a disappointing start to this year and now both were looking to get on the right track.

Charles Rosa entered the fight with a UFC record of 3-4, having consistently lost a fight after winning one. He had not gone on any streak since entering the UFC in 2014. A disappointing performance here could break that streak and most probably any chances for him to be relevant in the division anytime soon.

Kevin Aguilar had an impressive start of his UFC career after going on a three-fight win streak. However, now he stands at the end of a two-fight losing streak. Kevin Aguilar desperately needed a win here if wished to have a future in the company.

Round 1 was a heavily debatable round as both fighters could make an argument to secure the round. Charles Rosa landed a lot of strikes but it didn't look like they did much damage. Kevin Aguilar on the other hand did land a few hard shots but lagged in terms of volume.

Round 2 saw Charles Rosa find his place in the fight. Kevin Aguilar in the round tried to pressure Charles Rosa by moving forwards but ended up eating a lot of counter punches. Unlike the last round, he even failed to land those big shots. Charles Rosa took the round easily.

Round 3 followed a similar story of round two but this time a bit closely contested. Charles Rosa was definitely the better striker and that was enough to get him the round. A great performance by him.

Charles Rosa defeated Kevin Aguilar via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)