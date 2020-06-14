UFC on ESPN 10: Cynthia Calvillo dominates Jessica Eye to win on Flyweight debut

Cynthia Calvillo picked up a vital win on her UFC Flyweight debut.

Could Calvillo end up facing Valentina Shevchenko for the Women's Flyweight Title?

A huge win for Cynthia Calvillo

In the main event of tonight's UFC on ESPN 10/UFC Vegas 2, Cynthia Calvillo secured a vital win over Jessica Eye via split decision.

For the fight, Calvillo moved up to the UFC Women's Flyweight Division and made her debut at 125-lbs, as she faced the division's top fighter in the form of Jessica Eye, in what was the first main event for both fighters.

Heading into this fight, Calvillo last competed at UFC on ESPN 7 when she fought Marina Rodriguez to a majority draw. Eye, on the other hand, competed in her last fight at UFC 245 when she defeated Viviane Araujo in December of 2019.

Cynthia Calvillo wins Flyweight debut at UFC on ESPN 10

Calvillo and Eye started off the fight in a slow manner but engaged right from the get-go, going back-and-forth with numerous strikes in the opening minutes of the bout. The two women almost replicated a boxing match in the early stages of the fight with the constant one-twos. The final few seconds of the fight saw the two finally starting exchanging.

As the second round began, Calvillo finally attempted the first takedown of the fight and despite failing at her initial attempt, Callvilo stuck to her gameplan and finally got the takedown, taking Eye down to the ground. The former goes for Eye's back and ended the round looking to lock in the rear-naked choke, Eye survives to see another day despite taking some shots in the final seconds.

Round 3 and this was pretty much Calvillo once again. The round mostly occurred on foot for both women, however, Calvillo slick movements helped her in securing another takedown by the end of Round #3.

The fight resumed, Calvillo secured yet another takedown, this time in the opening seconds of Round #4. Cynthia tried her best to readjust and secure a submission but credits to Eye for her efforts, as she brilliantly got back on her feet and prevented a submission.

The final round began and both women were focused more on the striking side of things. Heavy exchanges occurred between the two, as Calvillo pulled-off all the tricks, including a spinning back-fist. Calvillo eventually ended the bout, as the stronger and better of the two.

With the fight taken to the judges' scorecard, Cynthia Calvillo earned the win via split decision, in what was her first fight under the UFC Women's Flyweight Division. It remains to be seen what's next in store for Calvillo in her new division but she was called out by Katlyn Chookagian for a fight.