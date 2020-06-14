UFC Fight Night 172: Marvin Vettori secures win over Karl Roberson via first-round submission

Marvin Vettori in the post-fight conference said he knew he was the better grappler

The co-main event of UFC on ESPN 10 saw a catchweight fight, Karl Roberson, taking on Marvin Vettori. The fight was declared as a catchweight contest after Karl Roberson missed weight by 5 pounds. The weight miss did put a damper of the fight card but it was still something people were looking forward to given the nature of the contender entering the UFC clash.

Karl Roberson entered the fight on a two-fight winning streak which included a UFC record of 5-2. He was on a two-fight winning streak and had amassed and needed a known contender on his record to legitimize his wins. This was his chance to secure the attention of the MMA fanbase and hope for a push from the UFC.

Marvin Vettori entered the fight against Karl Roberson with a two-fight winning streak. He holds a UFC record of 4-2-1 and has names like Cezar Ferreira on his record. A loss to a not-so-known contender like Roberson could jeopardize his position in the division so this was a high-risk fight for him.

The fight was short and one-sided. The round one began with both Karl Roberson and Marvin Vettori trading a few hard shots. Roberson at some point in the round decides to go for a high kick and that is where things start turning south for him. Marvin Vettori uses this kick to engage in a clinch.

While Roberson momentarily does establish control by securing the back of Marvin Vettori but that glory is short-lived. Marvin Vettori soon takes control of the fight and tries to lock in a guillotine choke. Roberson manages to fight it but moments later Marvin Vettori secures the back of Roberson and locks in a rear-naked choke.

After the fight Marvin Vettori says he knew his grappling was better, "I knew my grappling is superior. Honestly, man, I think I'm the best in the world."

With this win, Marvin Vettori improves his record to 15-4-1. Marvin Vettori is now on a three-fight winning streak with his last loss coming to division champion, Israel Adesanya. Karl Roberson drops down to 9-3.