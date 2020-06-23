UFC on ESPN 11 medical suspensions: Josh Emmett stares at lengthy absence due to injuries
The UFC has released the list of medical suspensions for last Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 11 event held at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada and quite unsurprisingly, co-headliner Josh Emmett is facing a lengthy suspension due to injuries suffered during his fight against Shane Burgos.
Emmett and Burgos threw down in an epic back and forth contest that would have lifted the roof of the arena had there been a crowd in attendance on the night. While Emmett emerged victorious at the end, Burgos literally left a mark on the former, inflicting quite a few severe and potentially dangerous injuries that could see Emmett sit out for almost 180 days.
The UFC on ESPN 11 card was headlined by a heavyweight clash between Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov. Blaydes won the one-sided fight via unanimous decision but is facing a 45-day sit due to a sliced lip, while his opponent Volkov has been suspended for a month.
Given below is the list of all suspensions from the card (h/t MMA Junkie):
UFC on ESPN 11 Medical Suspensions:
- Curtis Blaydes: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days.
- Alexander Volkov: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.
- Josh Emmett: Suspended 180 days or until MRI of left knee is cleared by orthopedic sports medicine doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.
- Shane Burgos: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days or until laceration under right eye is cleared by a doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.
- Marion Reneau: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.
- Belal Muhammad: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days.
- Roosevelt Roberts: Suspended 180 days or until MRI and x-ray of left elbow is cleared by an orthopedic medicine doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Clay Guida: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 30 days
- Tecia Torres: Suspended 180 days or until left hand x-ray is cleared by orthopedic/sports medicine doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Brianna van Buren: Suspended 180 days or until right hand is cleared by an orthopedic/sports medicine doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Marc-Andre Barriault: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Oskar Piechota: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 21 days
- Cortney Casey: Suspended 180 days or until right hand and wrist x-rays are cleared by orthopedic/sports medicine doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Justin Jaynes: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days or until right supraorbital laceration is cleared by a doctor
- Frank Camacho: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days
- Roxanne Modafferi: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
- Max Rohskopf: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to laceration above left eye