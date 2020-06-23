UFC on ESPN 11 medical suspensions: Josh Emmett stares at lengthy absence due to injuries

The UFC has released the list of medical suspensions for last Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 11 event held at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada and quite unsurprisingly, co-headliner Josh Emmett is facing a lengthy suspension due to injuries suffered during his fight against Shane Burgos.

Emmett and Burgos threw down in an epic back and forth contest that would have lifted the roof of the arena had there been a crowd in attendance on the night. While Emmett emerged victorious at the end, Burgos literally left a mark on the former, inflicting quite a few severe and potentially dangerous injuries that could see Emmett sit out for almost 180 days.

Most people would of quit or looked for a way out! I will NEVER QUIT!



1 Complete ACL tear

2 MCL Sprain with partial tearing

3 Bakers cyst rupture

4 Focal impact fracture of

femur on the lateral

5 Chondral defect (cartilage) on tibia laterally matching impact area #UFCVegas3 — Josh Emmett (@JoshEmmettUFC) June 23, 2020

The UFC on ESPN 11 card was headlined by a heavyweight clash between Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov. Blaydes won the one-sided fight via unanimous decision but is facing a 45-day sit due to a sliced lip, while his opponent Volkov has been suspended for a month.

Given below is the list of all suspensions from the card (h/t MMA Junkie):

UFC on ESPN 11 Medical Suspensions:

Curtis Blaydes: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days.

Alexander Volkov: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Josh Emmett: Suspended 180 days or until MRI of left knee is cleared by orthopedic sports medicine doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Shane Burgos: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days or until laceration under right eye is cleared by a doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Marion Reneau: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Belal Muhammad: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days.

Roosevelt Roberts: Suspended 180 days or until MRI and x-ray of left elbow is cleared by an orthopedic medicine doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Clay Guida: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 30 days

Tecia Torres: Suspended 180 days or until left hand x-ray is cleared by orthopedic/sports medicine doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Brianna van Buren: Suspended 180 days or until right hand is cleared by an orthopedic/sports medicine doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Marc-Andre Barriault: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Oskar Piechota: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 21 days

Cortney Casey: Suspended 180 days or until right hand and wrist x-rays are cleared by orthopedic/sports medicine doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Justin Jaynes: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days or until right supraorbital laceration is cleared by a doctor

Frank Camacho: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days

Roxanne Modafferi: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Max Rohskopf: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to laceration above left eye