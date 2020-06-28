UFC on ESPN 12: Mike Perry takes the judges' decision after a slow start against Mickey Gall

In the co-main event of the UFC on ESPN 12 card we saw Mickey Gall taking on Mike Perry in easily the most awaited fight of the evening. The fight had a lot riding behind it given it was a clash between two popular names in the welterweight division entering the fight in a position where they could simply not afford a loss.

Mike Perry entered the fight with a record of 13-6 and on a career-low note of two-fight losing streak. Mike Perry was coming off back to back losses to Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal. Mike Perry had a lot to lose in this fight especially because unlike his past opponents, Mickey Gall was not an established contender but more of a rising name-value fighter, a loss here would mean irrelevance.

For Mickey Gall, this fight was a return to the spotlight after a kind of time away from the mainstream since his two high-profile ins in 2016. Entering the fight with a record of 6-2, Gall was taking the center stage for most MMA fans after a considerable break and was facing a test like never before. A loss here would mean a severe loss in terms of name-value amongst the passionate section of fans.

Mike Perry secures a unanimous decision

The opening round of the fight sees an action-packed start with Mike Perry swinging wildly. The fight slowly takes a calmer turn and Gall started taking advantage of striking exchanges. Round one was definitely close but think most would give it to Gall.

Mike Perry starts the next round again with aggression with the difference being him carrying it throughout the second round. Mike Perry in the round also lands a huge suplex to secure a lead in the round.

The last round sees the most aggressive version of Mike Perry with him taking control over every aspect of the fight and taking things in control. He dominates the round 3 very clearly.

Mike Perry defeated Mickey Gall via Unanimous Decision (29-28x3)

