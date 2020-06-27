UFC on ESPN 12 weigh-in results

At the UFC on ESPN 12 weigh-ins, all fighters made weight.

UFC on ESPN 12 will be headlined by a high-profile clash between Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker.

UFC Fight Night Poirier v Hooker: Weigh-Ins

The UFC on ESPN 12 weigh-ins are done and in very good news for the UFC, all the fighters made weight.

The fight card will be headlined by a high-profile lightweight clash between former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier, and rising contender Dan Hooker.

The fight is an important one for the division given that Dustin Poirier is just coming off a loss to current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and is hoping to rebound.

Dan Hooker is a rising UFC contender and is on a credible win streak that includes wins over the likes of James Vick and Paul Felder. This win will determine who stays relevant in the UFC lightweight division.

In the co-main event of UFC on ESPN 12, we will witness a welterweight clash between two very unlikely prospects Mikey Gall and Mike Perry.

This fight is a return to the limelight for Mickey Gall, who quietly faded in the background after two high-profile wins in 2016.

For Mike Perry, it is more about existence. Perry is on a two-fight losing streak and desperately needs a win.

Also featured on the card is the much awaited debut of Kay Hansen against former Invicta FC champion, Jinh Yu Frey. The fight was a late addition to the UFC card after Miranda Maverick and Mara Romero Borella fight was pulled out.

Advertisement

UFC on ESPN 12 weigh-in results

Main Card

Dustin Poirier (156) vs. Dan Hooker (155.5)

Mickey Gall (170) vs. Mike Perry (171)

Maurice Greene (255) vs. Gian Villante (255)

Brendan Allen (185.5) vs. Kyle Daukaus (185.5)

Tanner Boser (235) vs. Philipe Lins (234)

Julian Erosa (149.5) vs. Sean Woodson (149) – 150-pound catchweight

Preliminary Card

Luis Pena (155) vs. Khama Worthy (154.5)

Takashi Sato (170.5) vs. Jason Witt (171)

Jinh Yu Frey (115.5) vs. Kay Hansen (115.5)

Jordan Griffin (145) vs. Youssef Zalal (145.5)