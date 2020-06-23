Jinh Yu Frey vs. Kay Hansen added to the UFC on ESPN 12 fight card

Jinh Yu Frey all set to face Kay Hansen at UFC on ESPN 12

Jinh Yu Frey is a former Invicta FC atomweight champion

UFC 250: Nunes vs Spencer

Former Invicta FC atomweight champion, Jinh Yu Frey, will take on rising prospect Kay Hansen at UFC on ESPN 12 card. The addition was confirmed by the manager of Jinh Yu Frey on Twitter.

. @InvictaFights champion @littleroo1two will be moving up to 115lb and making her #UFC debut against Kay Hansen this coming weekend. Congrats Jinh!! pic.twitter.com/0gD3InZEy6 — KOreps (@ko_reps) June 22, 2020

Kay Hansen had earlier posted about being signed with the UFC and how she was happy to be signed with the UFC, and stating that she was the youngest female fighter on the roster

Youngest female on the UFC Roster 😯🙏 #UFC — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) June 22, 2020

Jinh Yu Frey enters the fight with a very decorated record of 9-4. A former Invicta FC champion, Jinh Yu Frey is currently 3-1 in her last 4 fights. Jinh Yu Frey, in these wins, has secured 2 wins over Minna Grusander and 1 win over Ashley Cummins.

She has faced some tough fighters in her career which includes former UFC fighter Sea Heo Ham, who is currently the Road FC atomweight champion; Ayaka Hamasaki, who was a former Invicta FC champion and currently is a dominant force in RIZIN, and Hérica Tibúrcio, who holds a win over Michelle Waterson.

The fighter Jinh Yu Frey will be facing is an explosive prospect in the form of Kay Hansen. A decorated product of the 10th Planet family, she has, in a very short span, amassed a record of 6-3 in 9 fights. For her age that are a lot of fights. She will be entering the fight on a two-fight winning streak having bounced back from a disappointing loss to Magdaléna Šormová.

Some reports are speculating that this fight comes as a replacement to one fight after Aspen Ladd pulled out of her fight against Sara McMann citing an injury.

Great opportunity for both, Jinh Yu Frey and Kay Hansen

This clash between these two fighters is set to be an entertaining watch. Jinh Yu Frey is a respected name in the MMA world but because she was competing in a lower weight class she never truly became a relevant force.

Now she has the chance to prove that she is capable of taking on the best in the world. For Kay Hansen, Jinh Yu Frey comes as a challenge that can push her up in the ranking. Overall, this is a fun match up which should produce an exciting match.