UFC on ESPN 13 - Jimmie Rivera beats Cody Stamann in a back-and-forth Featherweight bout

In our first of the two Featherweight main card fights, Jimmie Rivera went toe-to-toe with Cody Stamann in the third fight of the main card. This one certainly had the potential to be one of the most exciting fights of the night and did live up to the hype.

All eyes were on Jimmie Rivera mostly, who entered this fight on a two-fight losing streak and almost had a chip on his shoulder to get the win at UFC Fight Island.

Jimmie Rivera beats Cody Stamann in a back-and-forth Featherweight bout

The fight started-off with Jimmie Rivera landing a few leg kicks, whereas, Cody Stamann answered with a solid left of his own, as both guys moved quite well in the opening seconds of the fight.

Stamann, being the aggressor, caught Rivera off-balance and landed a combination. Moments later, Rivera almost replicated the same, grabbing a single leg and taking down Cody only for the latter to get on top. The round ended with both fighters trading punches and leg kicks.

Round two saw Jimmie Rivera landed an elbow early on, with Stamann taking the fight to the ground. However, Rivera immediately got back on his feet and fought with his back against the fence. Halfway into the round, Rivera got a takedown for himself but Stamann also got his back against the fence.

Rivera forced separation and landed a hard punch and after coming up short on leg kicks, Rivera landed a shot to the body and a knee, as well. In the final minute of the round, Rivera landed a leg kick of his own and Stamann answered back with one, as well. The round ended with a short left from 'El Terror'.

The final round began with some back-and-forth shots between the two men, as both Rivera and Stamann were taking things a bit slow. Stamann attempted a takedown but Rivera's outstanding balance didn't let that happen. With Rivera's back against the cage, 'El Terror' kept himself composed and eventually freed himself. The two men take it to center stage and the fight ends with some solid back-and-forth exchanges.

On to the judges' scorecard once again and it's Jimmie Rivera who beats Cody Stamann via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).