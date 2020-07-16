Tonight's UFC Fight Island 1 started-off with a Welterweight bout between Abdul Razak Alhassan and the debuting Mounir Lazzez, in what was also the return fight in the UFC for Alhassan.

Heading into the fight, Alhassan had knocked out Niko Price in 43 seconds in his last Octagon outing which was in 2018. For his fight against Lazzez, the Ghanaian fighter had missed the Welterweight mark by 3 pounds for which he was fined 20% of his purse which went to Lazzez.

Mounir Lazzez outlasts Abdul Razak Alhassan at UFC Fight Island 1

The fight started-off with Abdul Razak Alhassan moving straight forward and catching Mounir Lazzez with all sorts of combinations. Alhassan maintained all sorts of pressure on his opponent in the opening seconds of the fight and unloaded on his opponent.

Lazzez was left wobbling on multiple occasions but was smiling, as he took the shots and also retaliated quite well on his own. Alhassan's pace finally started to slow down and it led to an opening for Mounir Lazzez. The debutant remained composed, connected with a few proper kicks, and eventually ended the first round with a takedown.

As Round 2 began, Lazzez started to dominate the fight by the second. The debutant connected with all sorts of combinations and kicks, and also went for a takedown which he executed perfectly. However, the referee wasn't a fan of the fight being taken to the ground, as he almost immediately asked the fighters to stand up.

Lazzez got another takedown for himself, as Alhassan threatened the guillotine but after another inactivity warning on the ground, the ref once again made both fighters stand up.

The final round began with some solid back-and-forth between the two men, with Lazzez's high-kicks and combinations being blocked by Alhassan. It was a matter of seconds before the latter secured a takedown but Mounir Lazzez smoothy reversed it and got a takedown of his own.

With Alhassan once again threatening a guillotine and after a few seconds on the ground, the fight was once again back on feet with Alhassan ending the fight with a flurry of punches on his opponent.

The fight was taken to the judges scorecard, as Mounir Lazzez def. Abdul Razak Alhassan via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).