UFC on ESPN 15: Amanda Lemos wins tough fight against Mizuki Inoue

Amanda Lemos stays undefeated as a Strawweight and improved her record to 8-1-1 overall after a hard-fought win at UFC on ESPN 15. The former Jungle Fight Bantamweight champion next would like to fight in December.

Lemos, who was the underdog coming into the fight, is also now on a two-fight winning streak. The defeat puts an end to Inoue's two-fight winning streak as well. It also sets up Amanda Lemos to possibly face a ranked Strawweight in the near future as well.

While Mizuki Inoue took the center of the octagon for all three rounds and feinted consistently, Amanda Lemos never really bought any of them. The Japanese fighter was smothering along the fence with clinch control.

The duo traded shots along the fence as well, especially launching elbows and knees. Mizuki wound up eating enough strikes that eventually left her opened up by the right eye. As a matter of fact, the majority of the fight was spent between the black lines and the fence.

Lemos kept her pace up in the second round, softening Inoue's limbs with low leg kicks and also continued to pick her shots. Lemos eventually took the fight to the ground and found herself in top control. But Mizuki, from the bottom, searched for an armbar.

Amanda Lemos decided to allow the action back on the feet where she threw some leather. But yet again, Inoue applied the pressure to force it into a clinch battle. Lemos then scored herself another takedown.

Eventually, Inoue tried to change levels and go for her own takedown but that didn't happen as Amanda Lemos stuffed it.

So with three 30-27 scorecards the judges favored Lemos' ground control and action over Mizuki's clinch control time.