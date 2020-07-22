The medical suspensions for last Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 30 card held at the Yas Islands in Abu Dhabi are in, and UFC bantamweight Joseph Benavidez has been sidelined due to forehead laceration and will be out for 45-days.

Benavidez met Deiveson Figueiredo in the UFC on ESPN+ 30 main card, and lost by way of submission in the first round after being knocked down multiple times in what was a short but violent fight. Luana Carolina, who was forced to submit by Ariane Lipski, could be out for as much as 180 days.

Given below is the full list of UFC on ESPN+ 30 medical suspensions, obtained by mixedmartialarts.com:

Deiveson Figueiredo defeated Joseph Benavidez by Technical Submission (RNC, Round 1, 4:48)

7 Days to Figueiredo for Mandatory Rest

45 Days to Benavidez for Forehead laceration and 30 Days No Contact

Jack Hermansson defeated Kelvin Gastelum by Submission (Heel Hook, Round 1, 1:18)

7 Days to Hermansson for Mandatory Rest

7 Days to Gastelum for Mandatory Rest

Rafael Fiziev defeated Marc Diakiese by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

30 Days to Fiziev for Hard Bout and 21 Days No Contact

30 Days to Diakiese for Hard Bout and 21 Days No Contact

Ariane Lipski defeated Luana Carolina by Submission (Kneebar, Round 1, 1:28)

7 Days to Lipski for Mandatory Rest

180 Days to Carolina or cleared by Left Knee MRI, 30 Days min and 21 Days No Contact

Askar Askarov defeated Alexandre Pantoja by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

7 Days to Askarov for Mandatory Rest

7 Days to Pantoja for Mandatory Rest

Roman Dolidze defeated Khadis Ibragimov by TKO (Knee, Round 1, 4:15)

7 Days to Dolidze for Mandatory Rest

45 Days to Ibragimov for TKO and 30 Days No Contact

Grant Dawson defeated Nad Narimani by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)

7 Days to Dawson for Mandatory Rest

30 Days to Narimani for Left Brow Laceration and 21 Days No Contact

Joel Alvarez defeated Joe Duffy by Submission (Guillotine Choke, Round 1, 2:25)

7 Days to Alvarez for Mandatory Rest

7 Days to Duffy for Mandatory Rest

Brett Johns defeated Montel Jackson by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

45 Days to Johns for hard bout and 30 Days No Contact

7 Days to Jackson for Mandatory Rest

Amir Albazi defeated Malcolm Gordon by Submission (Triangle Choke, Round 1, 4:42)

7 Days to Albazi for Mandatory Rest

7 Days to Gordon for Mandatory Rest

Arman Tsarukyan defeated Davi Ramos by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

30 Days to Tsarukyan for Hard Bout and 21 Days No Contact

45 Days to Ramos for Multiple lacerations and 30 Days No Contact

Serghei Spivac defeated Carlos Felipe by Majority Decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)

7 Days to Spivac for Mandatory Rest

7 Days to Felipe for Mandatory Rest