UFC on ESPN 8 medical suspensions: Headliners Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris sidelined for 45 days
UFC recently wrapped up its third and final MMA event for the month of May with UFC on ESPN 8: Overeem vs. Harris which took place on May 16 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, The UFC had to cancel all its scheduled events for the months of March and April but the promotion returned with a bang in May with three epic cards lined up one after the other, all within a span of just eight days.
When these modern-day gladiators square off inside the Octagon looking to beat the living daylights out of each other, there's bound to be some injuries and the UFC on ESPN 8 card was no exception.
Florida State Boxing Commission has released its list of medical suspensions for the UFC fighters competing at the event, with some athletes facing injury forced suspensions for as long as six months. The headliners on the night - Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris have each been handed 45-days of suspension due to injuries suffered during the fight.
Given below is the complete list of medical suspensions post UFC on ESPN 8 (h/t MMA Fighting):
Alistair Overeem: 45 days
Walt Harris: 45 days
Claudia Gadelha: 30 days
Dan Ige: 30 days
Edson Barboza: 30 days
Song Yadong: 30 days
Marlon Vera: 30 days
Matt Brown: 60 days
Miguel Baeza: 180 days or medical clearance. 30 days mandatory.
Anthony Hernandez: 45 days
Giga Chikadze: 180 days or medical clearance. 30 days mandatory
Irwin Rivera: 180 days or medical clearance. 30 days mandatory
Darren Elkins: 45 days
Nate Landwehr: 30 days
Mara Romero Borella: 180 days or medical clearance. 30 days mandatory
Rodrigo Nascimento: Requires medical clearance, 30 days mandatory