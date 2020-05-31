UFC on ESPN 9: Blagoy Ivanov vs. Augusto Sakai results

UFC Fight Night Woodley v Burns: Weigh-Ins

In the co-main event of UFC on ESPN 9 heavyweights, Blagoy Ivanov and Augusto Sakai clashed. The fight was an important one for the heavyweight division as Augusto Sakai was finally getting his first big fight in the UFC and Blagoy Ivanov was looking to remain relevant after suffering a disappointing decision at the hands of Derick Lewis.

To the co-main! 🙌



HWTs Ivanov and @AugustoSakai add more power to #UFCVegas



📺 Tune in on @ESPN and E+ pic.twitter.com/74glVLoJa3 — UFC (@ufc) May 31, 2020

The two stood in the cage with considerable momentum behind them. Augusto Sakai entered the fight with a record of 14-1 and was on a three-fight undefeated streak. Blagoy Ivanov was entering the fight with a record of 18-3 having gone 2-1 in his last three.

Augusto Sakai eeks out a split decision.

Round 1: The fight opens with a left from Blgoy Ivanov and a low kick from Augusto Sakai. The fight shows the two trade a lot of shots throughout the round with Blagoy Ivanov securing a decent lead. Round 1 goes to 10-9 Blagoy Ivanov.

Round 2: This round saw a similar story. The two are again trading shots but this time around it looks like Agusto Sakai has better striking. Round 2wasclose but goes to Agusto Sakai 10-9. 19-19 entering third.

Round 3: The last round too was a closely contested striking exchange. However, after the first two rounds of action, Augusto Sakai looked more comfortable and took the round 10-9. Taking it 29-28 on our card.

Augusto Sakai def. Blagoy Ivanov via Split Decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

WIth the fight Agusto Sakai extends his win streak to 4 and improves his record to 15-1. Blagoy Ivano's record falls to18-4.