Roosevelt Roberts finishes off Brok Weaver in Round 2

UFC Fight Night: Roberts v Weaver

On the main card of UFC on ESPN 9 was a catchweight clash between a pair of lightweights, Roosevelt Roberts and Brok Weaver. The fight was originally supposed to be contested at 155 pounds but as Brok Weaver missed the lightweight limit by 1.5 pounds the fight was changed to a catchweight bout.

Entering the fight, Roosevelt Roberts had a record of 9-1, which included a 3-1 record in the UFC. Bork Weaver, on the other hand, stood at a record of 15-4 with a UFC record of 1-0. Both the fighters were looking to make a breakthrough in the division.

Roosevelt Roberts gets the job done with a submission in round 2

Brok Weaver started Round 1 by pushing forward and engaging in a clinch before being turned against the cage by Roosevelt Roberts. The two traded shots for the rest of the round with Roosevelt Roberts finding more success with the ones to the body. In the last moments of the round, Roosevelt Roberts tried to lock in a standing guillotine submission but Brok Weaver managed to escape.

Weaver started Round 2 with aggression. Later in the round, Roosevelt Roberts landed in a bunch of knees to the body that put Weaver on the mat. He tried to lock in a rear-naked choke submission but failed. However, barely a minute later Roosevelt Roberts found space for a choke and locked one in forcing Weaver to tap.

IT'S DONE.



Roberts squashes the beef w/ a RD 2 RNC! 💪



📺 Keep watching on @ESPN and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/Fs9eFF1qcr — UFC (@ufc) May 31, 2020

Roosevelt Roberts def. Brok Weaver via Submission (RNC) at 3:26 of Round 2

Post the fight, Robert Roosevelt said, "When you come in overweight, don't come backstage going ******** like I didn't make weight." He continued "It ain't nothing personal against this man... well, it is kinda personal. Matt Frevola, I'm on your ass."