UFC eyes Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili bout for January 2024 per reports, details pending

The newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion may finally be getting a top contender and fans could finally get the fight they want to see.

According to Georgian MMA reporter Giorgi Kokiashvili, the UFC is in the process of finalizing a bantamweight fight between Henry Cejudo and Merab Dvalishvili. The winner would likely be the top contender for champion Sean O'Malley.

Per Kokiashvili, contracts have not been signed by either fighter, and the targeted date is not yet known. However, the Georgian reported that the promotion is aiming for January.

The announcement of Henry Cejudo and Merab Dvalishvili being targeted gives more credit to the previous rumor of Sean O'Malley making his first title defense against former foe Marlon 'Chito' Vera. O'Malley's lone loss in his career came by first-round ground and pound TKO to Vera.

While many fans believe Dvalishvili deserves the next title shot against O'Malley, the champion's star status has shaken up the bantamweight division. Dvalishvili is currently on a nine-fight winning streak. On the other hand, the former two-division champion Henry Cejudo returned to the octagon with a loss against Aljamain Sterling earlier this year at UFC 288.

Who will Sean O'Malley fight next?

Since taking the belt from Aljamain Sterling in August, Sean O'Malley has taken many victory laps on social media without confirming any news of his return.

'Sugar' most recently captured the attention of fans during the post-fight fallout of Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou by flirting with the idea of a boxing fight with Devin Haney. However, O'Malley's will likely remain in the octagon for the foreseeable future.

Within the UFC, O'Malley has seemingly circled around his next opponent being either Henry Cejudo, Merab Dvalishvili, or Marlon Vera. he has developed a story behind a potential fight with all three hypothetical opponents. But with Vera picking up a win on the same night O'Malley obtained the belt, many rumors have developed of a second fight between the two.

The UFC has yet to announce any news on O'Malley's first title defense, but fans can expect to see the budding superstar in another pay-per-view main event next.